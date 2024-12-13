New Indian Netflix Original Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in 2025

Welcome to one of our big 2025 and beyond previews here at What’s on Netflix. In this post, we’ll provide a comprehensive rundown of all the Indian movies and TV shows in development that will be released on Netflix globally throughout 2025 and beyond.

A flurry of recent announcements and rumors have filled up this hefty preview of the new Original projects in the works at Netflix India. We’ve got details on 11 new Original series, 12 Original movies, and 11 returning shows — plus info on existing series whose fates still hang in the balance and several other projects in limbo.

Editors note: All release dates and windows are subject to change. If/when Netflix releases its Next on Netflix update for India, we’ll update this post.

Here are all the Indian Original series and movies we hope to see in 2025 or beyond:

New Indian Netflix Original Series Coming in 2025

Black Warrant

The most recent series announced by Netflix India is Black Warrant, a fictionalized look inside Asia’s largest prison, based on former jailer Sunil Gupta’s book of the same title. This marks show creator Vikramaditya Motwane’s return to the series format after his hit Original movies CTRL and AK vs AK. Netflix India’s Series Head Tanya Bami says:

We are so excited to start 2025 with something completely fresh, distinctive, and truly in signature Netflix style. True crime is a genre our members can’t get enough of. Behind this defining series is Vikramaditya Motawane who also created our maiden series Sacred Games. We’re thrilled to rekindle this successful partnership again for Black Warrant.

Dabba Cartel

The crime series Dabba Cartel was one of the first projects mentioned when Netflix announced its partnership with Excel Entertainment back in 2021. At the 2024 India Slate event in February, Netflix revealed a cast list that includes Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Anand. Pandey told Mid-day that the series featured plenty of women working behind the camera as well as in front of it. Netflix describes the plot of Dabba Cartel:

A series of unusual circumstances leads five ordinary women from Thane down a rabbit hole of adventures that sees them begin distributing drugs through a ‘dabba’ delivery business. As their secret cartel expands, they must navigate treacherous alliances, the law, and their own inner conflicts – risking everything they hold dear.

For Your Eyes Only

The spy drama For Your Eyes Only is still in post-production. The only real update since last year is that Nakul Roshan Sandev will play the series’ villain opposite Pratik Gandhi.

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

Here’s the logline for this sports docu-series from Grey Matter Entertainment:

There is nothing like cricket to raise emotions in India. But passion hits new heights when it’s a match between India and Pakistan! The Greatest Rivalry – India vs Pakistan chronicles the

relationship between both countries, on and off-field. The docu-series is filled with emotions, cricketing action and humor as it presents two sides of a coin – the competitiveness and unlikely camaraderie shared between the two teams. Featuring legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar, Ravi Ashwin, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saurav Ganguly, and many others – dive into the greatest rivalry known to any cricket fan.

Jet Set Go

Netflix has been in a partnership with filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment since 2019, but Jet Set Go is the first series that Johar will direct himself. Set within the aviation industry, the series will feature three leading ladies and starts filming in February. Johar’s movies are lavish productions, so we can’t wait to see what he does for his OTT series debut.

Mandala Murders

IMDb lists the YRF Entertainment thriller series Mandala Murders as being in post-production. The show stars Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Vaani Kapoor, who said: “It’s the first time I’m venturing into the digital arena with YRF and Netflix, it’s a proud moment.” Here’s how Netflix sets up the crime drama:

Detectives Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh are thrust into a dark world where these bone-chilling murders are not just random acts of violence but also part of a sinister plan orchestrated by a century-old secret society. But… what’s the purpose of this secret

society? Be prepared to enter into the thrilling world of Mandala Murders where the villain, victims, survivors and detectives are intricately and deeply connected to each other!

Rakht Brahmand – The Bloody Kingdom

Probably the most exciting new series in the works is Rakht Brahmand – The Bloody Kingdom. In-demand creative duo Raj & DK (Guns & Gulaabs) present an action-fantasy written by their frequent collaborator Sita R. Menon and directed by Rahi Anil Barve (Tumbbad). The 6-episode series is a Hindi adaptation of the Marathi short story “Vidhushak,” about a pair of warring princes. Wamiqa Gabbi (Khufiya) started work on the project in September, with Aditya Roy Kapur (Ludo) following in November. Look for this series late in 2025. Netflix says:

Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom will be Netflix India’s first ever mega action-fantasy series and is set to redefine the genre by combining grand-scale action with a thrilling storyline. With creative geniuses like Raj & DK, and the highly talented Rahi Anil Barve leading the project, we are eager to bring this epic adventure to life and entertain audiences everywhere.

The Roshans

The Roshans follows in the footsteps of the 2023 Original docu-series The Romantics, which told the history of the family that founded Yash Raj Films. This new series looks at three generations of the Roshan family, who first made their name in the movie industry in the 1940s via music director Roshan Lal Nagrath. The show is rumored to debut on January 10, 2025 — the birthday of Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan. Series director Shashi Ranjan says:

Directing this docu-series has been an incredibly rewarding journey. Being invited into the Roshan family’s world and entrusted with their legacy is a privilege I am grateful for. It is an honor to bring their story of creativity, courage, and commitment to the world, and having Netflix house the legendary movie family’s stories was undoubtedly the only way to go.

The Royals

Ishaan Khatter is becoming synonymous with luxury living at Netflix, first with his role as Shooter in the glamorous Original mystery series The Perfect Couple and now playing a prince in The Royals. The romantic comedy features a dynamite cast that includes Bhumi Pednekar (Bhakshak) and Sakshi Tanwar (Mai: A Mother’s Rage) among a host of familiar faces. The 8-episode series filmed in Rajasthan and Mumbai in the spring of 2024. Here’s how Netflix summed up the series at the recent Next on Netflix International Showcase:

A young prince, astonishingly charming and unforgivably sexy with not a hint of shyness, was not expecting cupid to strike when he meets the prodigy girl who helms the leading startup of luxury homestays in India. Two worlds, one of a dwindling aristocracy, and the other of racing capitalism converge and throw up a whirlwind of clashing ambitions, steamy romance, chic couture and fashion-forward Instagrammable moments. This is a breezy zoomer romcom served up with a side of dreamy palace life, under the blazing royal sun.

Stardom

Aryan Khan — son of megastar Shah Rukh Khan and brother to The Archies‘ Suhana Khan — makes his directorial debut with a project Netflix currently refers to as “Untitled Bollywood Series,” but is reportedly called Stardom. Netflix hasn’t divulged many details about the show (which Aryan also created), but Mid-Day reports that the series stars Mona Singh and Lakshya and should release in early 2025. Here’s how Netflix described the series in a press release:

Set against the backdrop of the film industry, this multi-genre project promises an unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood. The series blends a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humor, featuring blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters for an unforgettable, tongue-in-cheek take on Indian cinema.

Untitled Matchbox Shots series

Details are scant for this new series from frequent Netflix collaborators Matchbox Shots, the production house responsible for Original Hindi shows IC 814 and Scoop and the film Monica, O My Darling. PeepingMoon reports that the currently untitled series will focus on the 1999 military action Operation Safed Sagar and will be directed by Oni Sen, whose Hindi thriller series Asur aired on Voot and JioCinema.

Previously announced series with no updates since last year:

Baahubali: Before the Beginning

Queen of the Hill

New Indian Original Movies Coming in 2025

Aap Jaisa Koi / Tharki

Conflicting reports have Dharmatic Entertainment’s upcoming movie titled either Aap Jaisa Koi or Tharki. The romantic comedy stars R Madhavan (Decoupled, The Railway Men) and Fatima Sana Shaikh (Thar, Ludo) in a “quirky love story revolving around an older man and a younger woman,” per a PeepingMoon report. Vivek Soni (Meenakshi Sundareshwar) directs the movie, which started filming in November.

Gandhari

Following on the success of the twisted Original mystery films Haseen Dillruba and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, star Taapsee Pannu and writer Kanika Dhillon reunite for the action flick Gandhari. In order to make this revenge thriller about “the profound bond between mother and child” feel believable, Pannu undertook a rigorous training regime that included aerial yoga.

The Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter

One of the most hotly anticipated movies on this list is The Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter. Netflix is so bullish on this globe-trotting heist film — which stars Saif Ali Khan (Sacred Games) and Jaideep Ahlawat (Jaane Jaan) — that it reportedly paid about $7 million for it. A final round of re-shoots wrapped in late November, so hopefully we won’t have to wait too long for this one.

Naadaniyaan

Another title from Dharmatic Entertainment, the “fun, breezy teenage romcom” Naadaniyaan stars Khushi Kapoor (The Archies) and Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan. The film will be the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam, with a screenplay written by Riva Razdan. Look for this one in the first half of 2025.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Documentary

Rumor has it (and yes, this is just a rumor for now) that Netflix paid almost $6 million for the rights to document the December 4 wedding of actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. Given that Netflix recently released the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale documenting the South Indian superstar’s wedding to Vignesh Shivan, it would make sense for the streamer to nab the rights to more celebrity nuptials. However, a source close to the family denies the deal. Time will tell.

Toaster

Actor Rajkummar Rao (Guns & Gulaabs, The White Tiger) will turn producer for not one but two films for Netflix! The only one with a title right now is Toaster, a crime comedy that may (or may not) co-star Sonakshi Sinha. Sector 36 director Aditya Nimbalkar will helm this film, which is set to begin shooting early in 2025.

Untitled Aamir Khan Productions movie

For several years on either side of 2010, Imran Khan (Break Ke Baad) was the king of Bollywood romantic comedies. After a hiatus of almost a decade, he’s poised to return with a new romcom for his uncle Aamir Khan’s production house. PeepingMoon reports that Bhumi Pednekar will be his leading lady in the unconventional romance, with shooting scheduled to start in March 2025.

Untitled Dharmatic Entertainment movie

Another Dharmatic Entertainment film purportedly in the works focuses on the relationship between two women, played by Konkona Sen Sharma (Killer Soup) and Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies). PeepingMoon reports that Anubhuti Kashyap (Doctor G) will direct a script written by Sima Agarwal & Yash Keshwani (Khaali Peeli).

Untitled Emmay Entertainment movie

India’s first general election after Partition is the subject of a new film from Emmay Entertainment, the production house behind Netflix Originals Hashmukh and Sardar Ka Grandson. An article at PeepingMoon says that Saif Ali Khan will star as India’s first Chief Election Commissioner, with Deepak Dobriayal (Sector 36) and Pratik Gandhi playing other roles in this historical drama. Production is expected to begin in the spring of 2025.

Untitled romcom starring Parineeti Chopra

According to PeepingMoon, Parineeti Chopra (Amar Singh Chamkila) will star in a new romantic comedy directed by debutant Dhruv Tripathi and produced by Joshua Shrisath.

Untitled Rajkummar Rao movie

The other film that Rajkummar Rao is set to produce and star in (besides Toaster) doesn’t have a title yet. According to Pinkvilla, the second film will be directed by Vivek Das and co-star Sanya Malhotra (Kathal), Seema Pahwa (Mai: A Mother’s Rage), and Abhishek Banerjee (Rana Naidu).

Untitled Vir Das Comedy Special

Netflix’s favorite Indian comic is preparing his fifth special for the streamer. Based on the description in Netflix’s press announcement, this won’t be a typical stand-up special:

Inspired by the ancient philosophy of sharing happiness, his latest untitled special offers a unique narrative of self-discovery and global connection. He embarks on a thrilling adventure, performing in multiple cities worldwide, from iconic venues to hidden gems. As he moves from familiar stages to unexpected settings, he uncovers a profound truth: kindness is the only true universal language. In an era where roasts dominate the comedy landscape, Vir boldly challenges the norm by embracing joy and encouraging the world to share happiness freely.

Movies on hold indefinitely (if not officially canceled):

Three films featured in our 2024 preview are off the list for now, even if Netflix hasn’t formally abandoned them. The fates of Afghaani Snow and Chakda ‘Xpress were thrown into doubt after producers Clean Slate Filmz terminated their creative partnership with Netflix. And filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed what many of us feared when there was no hint of progress on his action flick starring Katrina Kaif: “Super Soldier is not happening for a while.”

Officially Renewed Indian Original Series

Class (Season 2)

We wrote about Class‘s renewal when it was first announced in spring of 2023. Per a report at ETimes, the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish-language series Elite will start filming before the end of 2024.

Delhi Crime (Season 3)

According to Peeping Moon, Huma Qureshi (Leila) has joined the cast for Delhi Crime Season 3, which started filming this fall. In its Next on Netflix International Showcase materials, the streamer said this about the new season:

With the third season of the International Emmy®️ Award Winning series underway, Madam Sir – Vartika Chaturvedi and her relentless team will be back in action soon. The upcoming season, which promises to be a gripping thriller, delves into a new case that rapidly escalates into a career defining case for Madam Sir and leads to the unmasking of a widespread crime operation.

Guns & Gulaabs (Season 2)

Season 2 of Raj & DK’s crime series Guns & Gulaabs was announced in late 2023.

Heeramandi (Season 2)

Season 2 of auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s big-budget, glamorous epic Heeramandi is definitely in the “and beyond” release category. Star Manisha Koirala recently told India Today that filming will begin sometime in 2025, after Bhansali finishes shooting the movie Love & War (set for release in early 2026).

Kaala Paani (Season 2)

Netflix teased answers to Season 1’s lingering questions in their Kaala Paani renewal announcement.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Season 2)

As part of Neeraj Pandey’s creative partnership with Netflix, the show creator moves the second season of Khakee out of Bihar to Bengal. Chitrangada Singh confirmed her role in the new season to Hindustan Times back in August, when shooting was already underway.

Kohrra (Season 2)

In the Season 2 announcement, Netflix confirmed that Mona Singh of Kaala Paani would joins the cast of Kohrra for its new season.

Maamla Legal Hai (Season 2)

Star Nalia Grrewal told India Today back in April that the new season of Maamla Legal Hai might begin filming before the end of 2024.

Rana Naidu (Season 2)

Here’s how Netflix set up Season 2 of Rana Naidu — which started filming over the summer — at the Next on Netflix International Showcase:

Rana Naidu embarks on one final job to secure his family’s future, but soon finds himself entangled in conflicts with his loved ones — and the looming threat of a ruthless underworld figure from his past.

She (Season 3)

There haven’t been many updates on the third season of the crime drama She since it was announced in March 2023.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Season 3)

Season 2 of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein spent its first three weeks of release in the Top 10 most-watched series in India and several other countries, so it’s no surprise that Netflix quickly ordered a third season of the thriller series.

Netflix Indian Series Awaiting Official Renewal

Netflix is usually fast to renew shows that perform well, but not always. It may still be too early to rule out a second season of Summer 2024 release Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper, for example. However, the shows in the list below have had no status updates in over a year, so they are probably not coming back:

Aranyak

Call My Agent: Bollywood

CAT

Decoupled

The Fame Game

Scoop

Here’s what we know about the remaining series whose fates are still up in the air:

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives (Season 4)

Season 3 newcomer Shalini Passi hinted that the glitzy reality show might head to Bangalore for Season 4.

Great Indian Kapil Show (Season 3)

Sounds like Kapil Sharma hopes to bring Navjot Singh Sidhu back as a “permanent guest” in Season 3. The cast of the series told News 18 that it’s Netflix’s choice — not theirs — to film 13-episode seasons of the show with a break in between.

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (Season 3)

In a case of life imitating art, the producer of the crime drama Jamtara was booked for defrauding a businessman. Under the circumstances, a third season seems unlikely.

Killer Soup (Season 2)

Killer Soup star Manoj Bajpayee wants to do a second season, and creator Abhishek Chaubey told Hindustan Times: “There are various ideas at various stages of development at the moment.”

Mai: A Mother’s Rage (Season 2)

The termination of Netflix’s creative partnership with Clean Slate Filmz likely means no second season for Mai.

Multiple Netflix Indian reality series

Indian Matchmaking, IRL: In Real Love, and Social Currency do not appear in the list of shows that Netflix Reality is currently casting for.

What Indian movies and series are you looking forward to in 2025? Let us know in the comments below!