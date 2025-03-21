Home Netflix News

Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s Indian Cricket Movie ‘Test’

Netflix brings together a superstar cast for its first Original Tamil film of 2025 headlined by R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth. .

The sport of cricket is so beloved in India that it’s a familiar subject for Netflix Originals, from docu-series like The Greatest Rivalry, Caught Out, and Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians to scripted shows like Selection Day. Now Netflix takes the feature route with the new Original sports drama Test.

Test marks the directorial debut of S. Sashikanth, a prolific producer with 15 years of experience as the head of YNOT Studios. The filmmaker told Netflix: “This film is about resilience, the weight of choices, and how life itself is the greatest test of all. Bringing together three powerhouse performers — R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth — for the first time made this journey even more special.

What’s also notable about Test is that the official press release bills it as “Netflix’s first original Tamil film of the year,” implying that there are more Original Tamil films to come. Considering how heavily focused the streamer’s catalogue is on Hindi-language content, this is exciting news for fans who’ve wanted more linguistic diversity.

Test is written, directed, and produced by S. Sashikanth for YNOT Studios. Viraj Sinh Gohil is cinematographer on the film and Shakthisree Gopalan is composing the soundtrack. Chakravarthy Ramachandra serves as co-producer. 

What is the plot of Test?

Netflix India’s VP of Content Monika Shergill describes Test as set against the backdrop of high-stakes cricket, adding, “it’s an emotional rollercoaster that puts the lives of a national-level cricketer, a genius scientist, and a passionate teacher on a collision course and forces them to make choices that test their ambition, sacrifice, and courage.”

The drama is quite long with a runtime of 2 hours and 25 minutes. 

Who is cast in Test?

The star-power of Test‘s cast is so huge that each of the three main characters got their own introductory video, linked below. They are:

“Genius scientist” Saravanan is played by R. Madhavan, who’s previously starred in the Netflix Original series The Railway Men and Decoupled.

“Passionate teacher” Kumudha is played by Nayanthara, a star so popular she has her own Netflix Original documentary — Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.

“National-level cricketer” Arjun is played by Siddharth. His only Netflix Original credit is the dystopian series Leila, but you can catch him and R. Madhavan in the terrific social drama Rang De Basanti (currently streaming on Netflix).

The other notable player in the cast is Meera Jasmine. Her filmography spans multiple South Indian languages, but this is her first appearance in a Tamil-language film in over a decade.

The cast is rounded out by Lirish Rahav, Kaali Venkat, Murugadoss, Nassar, Mohan Raman, Vinay Varma, and Shyam Kumar.

What’s the release date of Test?

Test releases globally on April 4, 2025.

You can add Test to your ‘Remind Me’ Netflix queue here. This is just one Indian series of many Netflix has in the works for 2025 and beyond. You can see more of Netflix’s upcoming TV and movie slate from India scheduled to arrive throughout the remainder of the year and into 2026 in the link provided.

Are you excited about Test? Let us know in the comments below!

