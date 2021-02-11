‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

It’s been a few weeks since the arrival of Fate: The Winx Saga, and already fans are ready to return to Alfea College for a second season. We’re still waiting for Netflix to make a decision on the future of the series, but we’re confident that Fate: The Winx Saga will return in the near future. For now, here’s everything we know so far about the second season.

Fate: The Winx Saga is a Netflix Original teen-fantasy drama series based on the extremely popular cartoon series Winx Club. Created by Brian Young, the directing duties were split between three directors, Lisa James Larsson, Hannah Quinn, and Stephen Woolfenden. The series is a collaboration between Archery Pictures, Rainbow S.p.A., and Young Blood Productions.

Many fans that would have grown up watching the cartoon series tuned in to watch the live-action adaptation.

Has Fate: The Winx Saga been renewed for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 11/02/2021)

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to announce whether or not that Fate: The Winx Saga has been renewed for a second season. It’s highly likely that we’ll see the series make a return sometime in the future, thanks to the series instant impact on Netflix.

Since its release on Christmas Day, Bridgerton has been firmly sat in the TV top spot in multiple regions around the world, most notably in the US. The series to finally unseat the period-drama was Fate: The Winx Saga on the 23rd of January. It must be noted that the Original’s reign at the top only lasted eight days, before being unseated by Bridgerton.

In June 2020 we reported that Fate: The Winx Saga had been renewed alongside Ozark and Warrior Nun. While we stand by our source is correct, it’s just a matter of waiting on Netflix to make an announcement.

What about the series controversy?

With a franchise as popular as the Winx Club, naturally, any live-action adaptation will come under some level of scrutiny.

Quality of the series aside, the largest controversy the show has faced was down to the casting decisions. In particular, the character of Musa, whose character design was inspired by Chinese-American actress Lucy Lui, was not given to an actress of Asian descent, and instead, Emily Applebaum was cast.

Fans had further issues with the character of Flora being dropped in favor of Eliot Salt’s character of Terra Harvey. Although Flora’s potential debut in the second season has been teased by Salt, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Arguably these ‘controversies’ are nowhere near enough a reason to cancel the series. As we stated above, we are expecting Fate: The Winx Saga to return for a second season.

When could we expect to see Fate: The Winx Saga season two on Netflix?

Based on the assumption that the series is renewed, it could take a significant amount of time before the series makes a return to Netflix. Filming for the series took place in September 2019, before ending after a few months on December 13th, 2019. It then took thirteen months before the series made its debut.

We’re not sure if the global pandemic had an impact on the post-production process, but clearly, a lot of work went into the development of the series.

If fans are lucky, we could see the second season drop in the Fall or Winter of 2022. For this to happen filming would need to begin within the next few months.

What to expect from the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga?

Bloom’s powers grow stronger

In her dramatic fight with the Burned Ones, Bloom was able to sprout her own wings, becoming the first fairy to do so in many years. The use of her wings allows Bloom to tap into even more powerful magic, in particular, old magic that not even the staff of Alfea College can tap into.

With her new powers unlocked, Bloom will only grow stronger. The source of Bloom’s power is the Dragon Flame, and if she can control it she may be able to remove the Burned Ones for good.

It may take some time for Bloom to learn how to control her powers, as the first time she activated her wings she soon collapsed from the exhaustion of using them.

Will more fairies sprout wings?

With Bloom the first to sprout wings, it can’t be long before we see the other fairies learn how to do the same. Other than being an extremely powerful fairy, we still don’t know why her wings activated, but if she can figure out the key to the ability, other fairies may be able to learn the ancient magic.

Rosalind takes over Alfea College

With the help of the Queen of Solaria, Rosalind killed Farah Dowling. With her return as headmistress, it’s clear she will use her authority to further push Bloom to unlock more of her powers. With a looming war hanging over Alfea, Rosalind is likely to use this opportunity to push the students to become even stronger, and possibly turn them into soldiers that will fight in the war to come.

The cast of Fate: The Winx Saga appeared in a video for Netflix reading all the fun fan theories that subscribers have.

Would you like to see a second season of Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!