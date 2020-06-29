‘Ozark,’ ‘Warrior Nun’ and ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Reportedly Renewed at Netflix

Ozark, one of Netflix’s most popular crime drama series, has reportedly been given the green light for a fourth season. This news comes from our source, the same source who told us about Umbrella Academy’s early season 3 renewal. According to them, Netflix has also decided to give Warrior Nun and Fate: The Winx Saga early season 2 renewals.

Important Editors Note: these renewals have yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix.

Ozark having been renewed for a fourth season should not surprise anybody, as it is one of Netflix’s most popular series. The show is created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams and stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as a married couple who relocate their family to the Ozarks following a money-laundering scheme gone wrong.

The popular crime-drama has released three seasons so far, with the third and latest season having been released on March 27, 2020. Renewing Ozark for the fourth season is a no-brainer and we are happy to hear that Netflix has decided to give us another season of this awesome show.

Warrior Nun is one of the most anticipated comic-adaptations coming to Netflix. This series is based on the comic book series named Warrior Nun Areala which debuted all the way back in 1994. Netflix first announced the series all the way back in September 2018.

It was announced less than two weeks ago that Warrior Nun will be releasing on the second day of July 2020. Here is the series synopsis: “After waking up in a morgue, an orphaned teen discovers she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns.”

Fate: The Winx Saga follows Bloom as she adjusts to life in the Otherworld, where she must learn to control her dangerous magical powers. It features Abigail Cowen, Danny Griffin, Eliot Salt, Jacob Dudman, and Robert James-Collier.

Winx Club is one of the longest-running Nickelodeon shows, so it isn’t really that surprising that Netflix wants to create a live-action adaptation of it. This series is supposed to be a more mature take on Winx Club and it is currently set to release in 2020.

Even though the fourth season of Ozark was to be expected, Netflix supposedly giving out early renewals to two of their upcoming shows says a lot about Netflix’s confidence in their originals. I also think it’s worth noting that the two upcoming shows that have supposedly gotten early renewals are mainly female-focused shows

Which Netflix series will you be looking forward to watching most on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!