Netflix Series ‘Forever’ Sets May 2025 Release Date And Releases New First Looks

After filming last year, Netflix’s adaptation of Judy Blume’s novel Forever is coming to Netflix in May 2025! We’ll track everything you need about Forever, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Filmmaker Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends, Being Mary Jane) will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the project under her production company story27. This is Brock Akil’s first major scripted project (the documentary Stamped from the Beginning was released in 2023) under her overall deal with Netflix, which she signed back in 2020. She said in a statement:

“Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice. I’m honored to reimagine one of my favorite books, Forever. I am thrilled to have the opportunity of a lifetime to partner with a childhood icon and bring this story to my Netflix home, where the idea of your first love being with you Forever is shared with the world through the lens of Black love.”

Author Judy Blume will executive produce along with Susie Fitzgerald, Erika Harrison, and Brock Akil. Regina King will also serve as an executive producer and will direct the first episode. Production was initially scheduled to begin in 2023. However, due to WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, production was put on hold for several months. Production eventually got underway in April 2024, with shooting running for a few months before ending in late July 2024. Filming took place across Los Angeles, California, USA.

Here’s everything we know about Netflix’s Forever:

At the Next on Netflix 2025 event, Netflix confirmed that Forever would premiere in 2025. In a subsequent interview with Bela Bajaria on The Town, Netflix’s head of content revealed that the series would premiere in May 2025.

On March 5th, Netflix confirmed that Forever would premiere on May 8th, 2025.

What’s the plot of Forever?

As mentioned, Netflix’s Forever is based on Judy Blume’s 1975 novel of the same name. Blume’s novel was controversial when it was released in the ’70s and has often been banned from schools and libraries due to its storylines around teen sexuality. In 1996, Forever won the Margaret Edwards Award for its contribution to young adult literature.

Here’s the plot synopsis for Netflix’s Forever:

The drama will tell the epic love story of two Black teenagers who are exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts. Katherine and Michael meet at a New Year’s Eve party. They’re attracted to each other, they grow to love each other. Katherine and Michael are in love, and Katherine knows it’s forever—especially after she loses her virginity to him. But when they’re separated for the summer, she begins to have feelings for another boy. What does this say about her love for Michael? And what does “forever” mean, anyway? Is this the love of a lifetime, or the very beginning of a lifetime of love?

Forever was previously adapted as a CBS made-for-TV movie in 1978. It starred Stephanie Zimbalist as Katherine Danziger and Dean Butler as Michael Wagner, the novel’s main protagonists.

Who is in the cast for Forever?

In March 2024, Netflix revealed the leading cast members of Forever.

Lovie Simone plays Keisha Clark, the female lead of the series. The character has been described as a “young, confident, smart, and fiery track star with clear dreams for life after high school.” The actress recently starred in the Apple+ series Manhunt. Netflix subscribers will be familiar with her role as Zora Greenleaf from the drama Greenleaf.

Michael Cooper Jr. plays Justin Edwards, the series’ male lead. The actor’s only television appearance has been in an episode of Vindication. He has previously starred in shorts and small-budget movies. Cooper Jr.’s character has been described as a “nerd at heart disguised in an athlete’s body. Justin dreams of playing D1 basketball and achieving more than his successful parents. Love will lead him to who he truly is.”

Karen Pittman will play Dawn, Justin’s mother. The actress recently starred as Dr. Nya Wallace in the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That. She also starred in Apple+’s The Morning Show as Mia Jordan and Willa Hayes in four episodes of Yellowstone.

Wood Harris plays Eric, Justin’s father. The actor has also played Gale in Ant-Man and Julius Campbell in Remember the Titans. He is most well known now for starring as Tony ‘Little Duke’ Burton in the Creed films.

On April 2nd, 2024, Deadline reported that Adriyan Rae has landed a recurring role in the series as Brittany, Keisha’s older cousin. The actress will be familiar to some as Candice in Atlanta and as Gianna Mackey in Chicago Fire. She also starred in the Paramount+ series The Game.

Rounding out the cast are Xosha Roquemore, Emyri Crutchfield, Marvin L. Winans III, Paigion Walker, and Barry Shabaka Henley.

How many episodes will there be in Forever?

The total number of episodes has yet to be revealed. However, each episode will have an approximate run-time of 60 minutes.

Given Netflix’s history with original shows, we expect between six and ten episodes.

Are you looking forward to watching Forever on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!