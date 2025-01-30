Next on Netflix 2025: All The Movie and Series News, Release Dates and Announcements

It’s that time of year again! Next on Netflix just premiered, and today is the day we reveal everything. We have a bunch of new first looks, release dates, new title announcements, and much more. Here’s our big post walking you through all the new stuff!

Netflix shook up the format of Next on Netflix in 2025, opting to do a big presentation in Los Angeles that was beamed to 12 different locations worldwide, including across Europe, Latin America, and other North American locations.

“We think 2025 could be our biggest year ever,” chief content officer of Netflix Bela Bejaria said, “With more than 700 million people watching, we can’t just be one thing. We need to be the best version of everything. We’ll do whatever it takes to earn our members’ time. And when we swing, we swing for the fences. We don’t always hit home runs. But we’re always going to try.”

We attended the event in London, so we got to see the US presentation live from Los Angeles and all the new UK productions coming up—thoughts on those coming soon. The presentations lasted around two hours, with the US presentation taking up the first hour and the local in-person presentation taking up the second. We also had boots on the ground in Paris, France. Keep an eye out for more first impressions from those events and other coverage throughout the rest of the week.

So, what do we have in store? This list summarizes all the biggest announcements.

Today, several release dates or windows were announced. We list them below, and we’ll soon update our complete 2025 Netflix release calendar here.

Note: These are listed in order of release.

Netflix Movies and Series With Exact Date Announcements

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black (Season 1 – Part 2) – March 6th

– March 6th Chaos: The Manson Murders (Documentary) – March 7th

– March 7th American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden (Limited Series) – March 10th

– March 10th Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney – LIVE on Netflix starting March 12th for 12 weeks

– LIVE on Netflix starting March 12th for 12 weeks Temptation Island (Season 1) – March 12th

– March 12th Adolescence (Limited Series) – March 13th

– March 13th Survival of the Thickest (Season 2) – March 27th

– March 27th Devil May Cry (Season 1) – April 3rd

– April 3rd Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey (Documentary) – April 21st

– April 21st The Eternaut (Limited Series from Argentina) – April 30th

– April 30th Nonnas (Film) – May 9th

Ginny & Georgia (Season 3) – June 5th

– June 5th Squid Game (Season 3) – June 27th

– June 27th The Old Guard 2 (Film) – July 2nd

Netflix Movies and Series With Window Date Announcements

Inside (Season 2) – March 2025

– March 2025 Havoc (Film) – Spring 2025

– Spring 2025 Pulse (Season 1) – Spring 2025

– Spring 2025 North of the North (Season 1) – Spring 2025

– Spring 2025 Big Mouth (Season 8) – Spring/Summer 2025

– Spring/Summer 2025 Fear Street: Prom Queen (Film) – Summer 2025

– Summer 2025 Katrina: Come Hell and High Water (Limited Docuseries) – August 2025

A Merry Little Ex-Christmas (Film) – Fall 2025

– Fall 2025 Jay Kelly (Film) – Fall 2025

(Film) – Fall 2025 Long Story Short (Season 1) – Fall 2025

RIP (Film) – Fall 2025

– Fall 2025 The Woman in Cabin 10 (Film) – Fall 2025

– Fall 2025 Untitled Expos Documentary (Documentary from Canada) – Fall 2025

– Fall 2025 Untitled Kathryn Bigelow (Film) – Fall 2025

– Fall 2025 Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Film) – Fall 2025

– Fall 2025 Frankenstein (Film) – November 2025

New Documentary Reveals from Next on Netflix 2025

A slate of new documentaries and docu-series were confirmed or announced during Next on Netflix, including:

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds (Documentary Film) – From Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, this doc will take you inside the cockpit of the U.S. Air Force’s legendary flight squadron.

– From Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, this doc will take you inside the cockpit of the U.S. Air Force’s legendary flight squadron. American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden (Documentary Series – March 10th) – How the world mobilized to hunt down Osama Bin Laden after his orchestrations of the September 11th, 2001 attacks on the United States.

– How the world mobilized to hunt down Osama Bin Laden after his orchestrations of the September 11th, 2001 attacks on the United States. Chaos: The Manson Murders (Documentary Film) – Director Errol Morris is behind this new feature doc on the infamous killer.

– Director Errol Morris is behind this new feature doc on the infamous killer. Eddie (Documentary Film) – Angus Wall is directing this new documentary on the famed actor and comedian, Eddie Murphy.

– Angus Wall is directing this new documentary on the famed actor and comedian, Eddie Murphy. Grenfell (Documentary Film) – British documentary on the tragedy of the Grenfell Tower Fire in London.

– British documentary on the tragedy of the Grenfell Tower Fire in London. Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer (Documentary Series) – Liz Garbus is behind this 3-part documentary from her company Story Syndicate about the missing women of the sex industry who disappeared in NYC and Long Island.

– Liz Garbus is behind this 3-part documentary from her company Story Syndicate about the missing women of the sex industry who disappeared in NYC and Long Island. Katrina: Come Hell and High Water (Documentary Series – August 2025) – Alisa Payne is behind this new three-part documentary series recounting the untold cost of Hurricane Katrina. Geeta Gandbhir, Samantha Knowles, and Spike Lee to direct.

– Alisa Payne is behind this new three-part documentary series recounting the untold cost of Hurricane Katrina. Geeta Gandbhir, Samantha Knowles, and Spike Lee to direct. Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey (Documentary Film – April 21st) – Pippa Ehrlich is directing this new nature documentary on a baby pangolin.

Titan (Documentary Film) – Story Syndicate and Mark Monroe is directing this documentary on the Titan submersible’s ill-fated dive in June 2023.

New Game And Netflix Stories

CM Punk is on hand to confirm that the new WWE 2K25 game will get a special port onto Netflix in Fall 2025.

Netflix Stories will be expanding with the recently revealed Sweet Magnolias entry plus Ginny & Georgia will make its debut, Outer Banks is getting another “season,” and Love is Blind NYC is also on the way.

Other Netflix Announcements from Next on Netflix 2025

TUDUM will return in 2025 (we already knew that), with the event now scheduled to take place on May 31st at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed both of their new projects, The Boroughs and Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, will be debuting on Netflix in 2026

Lena Dunham has signed a “creative partnership” deal with Netflix ahead of Too Much’s release in 2025.

release in 2025. Noah Baumbach is finally (officially, anyway) called Jay Kelly

Tyler Perry has five projects coming up in 2025. Beauty in Black is returning for Part 2, plus there’s Madea’s Destination Wedding , She The People , R&B, and Straw . He’s a very busy man, and that’s not even all of his upcoming titles!

is returning for Part 2, plus there’s , , and . He’s a very busy man, and that’s not even all of his upcoming titles! The animated series The Undervale has been renamed to Haunted Hotel.

That’s all the big announcements – plenty more first looks are scheduled throughout the day, so keep your eyes peeled on our social media and Netflix for the latest.

