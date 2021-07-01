‘Free Food for Millionaires’ Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

Following Bridgerton and The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix is developing another period drama series, this time one set in the 1990s Manhattan. Free Food for Millionaires is an upcoming drama series based on the novel of the same name by author Min Jin Lee.

The series is being developed by Emmy-winning screenwriter Alan Yang, who is known for his works on Tigertail, Master of None, Parcs and Recreation and more. He won his Emmy in 2015 for Master of None in the category Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Yang has teamed up with the original source material author Min Jin Lee to develop the script for the series.

Jinny Howe, the Head of Drama at Netflix and one of the key people behind Bridgerton expressed her excitement over this project:

“It’s a premium Asian American family drama told primarily through a Korean American woman who is at this crossroads in her life, as she graduates from an Ivy League school and is kind of straddling two worlds. I’m very excited. I feel this is unlike anything else we have on the slate right now.”

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Free Food for Millionaires at the moment:

What’s the plot of Free Food for Millionaires?

As mentioned above, Netflix’s Free Food for Millionaires is based on the 2007 best-selling novel of the same name by author Min Jin Lee. She is also the author another best-selling novel called Pachinko which is also being adapted into a TV series for Apple TV.

The official logline for the series is the following:

Meet Casey Han: a strong-willed, Queens-bred daughter of Korean immigrants immersed in a glamorous Manhattan lifestyle she can’t afford. Casey is eager to make it on her own, away from the judgements of her parents’ tight-knit community, but she soon finds that her Princeton economics degree isn’t enough to rid her of ever-growing credit card debt and a toxic boyfriend. When a chance encounter with an old friend lands her a new opportunity, she’s determined to carve a space for herself in a glittering world of privilege, power, and wealth-but at what cost?

Who is cast in Free Food for Millionaires?

Netflix hasn’t announced any cast member for Free Food for Millionaires as of June 2021.

What’s the production status of Free Food for Millionaires?

There are no known filming dates at the moment, neither it is known where Netflix intends to film the series.

What’s the release date of Free Food for Millionaires?

As of June 2021, Netflix hasn’t set any release dates for Free Food For Millionaires. That being said, 2022 would be a safe bet.