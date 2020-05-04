Fuller House Season 5b: Final Episodes Arrive June 2020

The final few episodes of Fuller House are almost upon us, but when are they going to be on Netflix? We have all the info you need to know about the final half of the final season of Fuller House.

Debuting on Netflix in 2016 to much fanfare, we’ve had several seasons of Fuller House since its arrival four years ago. Each season had an irregular schedule so it became hard to predict when the latest season would land on Netflix. Fuller House, features some of the original characters of Full House, all grown up with children and family issues of their own.

When will season 5b of Fuller House release on Netflix?

The first half of the final season of Fuller House dropped on Netflix on December 6th, 2019. It has been confirmed that the final nine episodes of Fuller House are scheduled to arrive on Netflix on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020.

Candace Cameron Bure said “Get ready Fannerinos! The farewell season of @fullerhouse is coming your way. We love our fans! Thank you so so much for your support over the years. We saved the best for last”. Here’s how the cast has reacted the announcement:

Andrea Barber tweeted alongside the caption: “The farewell season. We saved the best for last.”

In an interview with Access Online, Jodie Sweetin spoke about the final season is easier to deal with than the Full House final season saying: “I think it’s a little easier this time. The first time, it was like ‘am I going to see [these people] again?’ … Now, we’re here for each other through thick and thin. It makes it a little easier in that I know I won’t be saying goodbye to them. It’s just [missing] working with them every day.”

What will happen in season 5 of Fuller House?

Be careful – spoilers ahead so if you haven’t seen season 4 yet, go back and watch it all!

Season 4 concluded with the birth of Stephanie’s surrogate baby with most of the cast now assembled in the hospital. We conclude the episode and the season with a marriage proposal between Stephanie and Jimmy.

There are a few unfinished storylines but nothing that couldn’t be wrapped up in a special one-off episode. Ultimately, if the show was to be canceled, season 4 concluded relatively nicely.

It has been revealed that the ending to season 4 was very different at one person. The Fuller House Podcast speculated that it was changed because season 5 was unlikely. Writer Bryan Behar took to Twitter to clarify the situation.

All I can say is… there was a scene that was cut. But it has nothing to do with a season 5. We shot it, but everyone involved thought it didn’t feel like Fuller House. That’s the extent of the mystery. It wasn’t cut for any other reason. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) December 15, 2018

Where is Fuller House season 5 in production?

Thanks to the cast and crew being active, we’ve been able to track Fuller House season 5 pretty well.

The writing and directing team were first back together on April 11th with Bryan Behar tweeting a picture of them back on the Warner Brothers lot.

Rehearsals began for season 5 on May 30th, 2019 with the first episode being taped on June 1st, 2019.

The final table read for season 5 took place on July 17th, 2019 with Candace Cameron Bure returning to direct the final episode.

On July 27th, John D Beck confirmed on Twitter that the taping for the seventh live audience took place.

The most recent taping occurred on August 3rd, 2019 with Andrea Barber posting on Instagram a massive group photo.

Accompanying the picture, Andrea shared her thoughts and condolences for those that queued to watch the taping but didn’t get in saying:

Forgot to post our group pic with these awesome fans on tape night! We know not everybody gets in to the show; we know you wait for many, many hours; we acknowledge just how much that sucks! But please know we see you, we love you, we appreciate you more than you even realize. Thanks for sticking with us. You’re a part of our Fuller family no matter what.

In mid-September, Candace shared a photo that many have speculated may indicate a wedding at some point in season 5.

In late October 2019, the filming for episode 16 took place.

On November 7th, the final table read for the show took place. In an Instagram post, Bob Saget said the following:

The last table read for @fullerhouse – Will miss everyone. What a testament to everyone who made the show for five seasons.

On November 16th, the cast and Deadline reported that production had wrapped on Fuller House season 5. In an Instagram post, Candace posted the following:

Fuller House. Final Bow.

Fuller House Season 5 Episode Names

Thanks to IMDb, we now know most of the episode names for season 5. It looks like 18 new episodes will release for the final season of Fuller House.

Season 5a:

Episode 1 – Welcome Home, Baby To Be Named Later

Episode 2 – Hale’s Kitchen

Episode 3 – Family Business

Episode 4 – Mom’s Night Out

Episode 5 – Ready Player Fuller

Episode 6 – The Mayor’s Bird

Episode 7 – Dj’s Amazing 40th Birthday Race

Episode 8 – Five Dates with Kimmy Gibbler

Episode 9 – A Modest Proposal

Season 5b:

Episode 10 – If the Suit Fits

Episode 11 – Three Weddings and a Musical

Episode 12 – Cold Turkey

Episode 13 – College Tours

Episode 14 – Basic Training

Episode 15 – Be Yourself, Free Yourself

Episode 16 – The Newlywed Game

Episode 17 – Something Borrowed

Episode 18 – Our Very Last Show, Again

Other Fuller House News

Thanks to CarterMatt, we know Andrea Barber will be directing an episode in season 5.

Rich Correll who has directed 25 episodes will return for season 5

The episode name for episode 1 is “Welcome Home, Baby To Be Named Later”

Beth Crosby, Julian Gooberman and Leda Hoepfner have been listed as new cast arrivals during season 5.

In September 2019, Andrea Barber revealed she has written the 13th episode set to be directed by Jody Hahn.

On December 3rd, we got notice that Mindy Sterling would feature in season 5 of Fuller House.

Are you excited to watch the final episodes of Fuller House?