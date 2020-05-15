What’s Coming to Netflix UK in June 2020

News of what’s coming to Netflix in United Kingdom June keeps on coming and the complete first look at what’s coming to Netflix UK in June below. The full list is expected to drop between May 18th and May 22nd

The movies and television series below aren’t the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in June 2020. We’ll be learning more throughout May, so make sure to return often so you’ll know what to watch in June.

N = Netflix Original

Weekly Episodes

Snowpiercer (Season 1) N – The new TNT series will continue getting weekly drops on Netflix UK on Mondays. (see full release schedule)

– The new TNT series will continue getting weekly drops on Netflix UK on Mondays. (see full release schedule) Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Volume 6) N – Hasan will be presenting the latest season of Patriot Act from home every Sunday.

June Release Dates TBD

Dark (Season 3) N – German mystery drama returns for its final season on Netflix.

– German mystery drama returns for its final season on Netflix. The Politician (Season 2) N – Second season of Ryan Murphy’s hilarious comedy-drama.

– Second season of Ryan Murphy’s hilarious comedy-drama. Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy N – Animated series that chronicles the devastating war between the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 1st

44 Cats (Season 2) – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Armour of God: Chinese Zodiac (1986) – Jackie Chan classic where he heads off on an adventure to unearth a mysterious treasure.

Dante’s Peak (1997) – Disaster Thriller starring Pierce Brosnan.

– Disaster Thriller starring Pierce Brosnan. Dead My Friends (Season 1) – K-drama featuring an older cast who are all living in their twilight years.

– K-drama featuring an older cast who are all living in their twilight years. Eurotrip (2004) – Comedy from the early 2000s about a high school grad heading out to Europe with his friends.

– Comedy from the early 2000s about a high school grad heading out to Europe with his friends. Hidden in Plain Sight (2019) – Dark thriller about a woman who tries to escape a murderous ex by living in hiding with her child.

Dark thriller about a woman who tries to escape a murderous ex by living in hiding with her child. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2 Seasons) – Reality series chronicling the day to day lives of the Kardashian family.

– Reality series chronicling the day to day lives of the Kardashian family. March Comes in Like a Lion (Season 1) – Slice of life anime series.

– Slice of life anime series. My Shy Boss (Season 1) – Comedy K-drama series about a woman who starts work at a company with a shy boss.

– Comedy K-drama series about a woman who starts work at a company with a shy boss. Revolutionary Love (Season 1) – K-drama romantic comedy series.

– K-drama romantic comedy series. The Titan Games (Season 1) – Sports competition hosted by Dwayne Johnson that pits top athletes against each other for a cash grand prize.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 2nd

The Addams Family (2019) – The new animated feature reboot of the Halloween classic!

– The new animated feature reboot of the Halloween classic! Fuller House (Season 5B) N – The final episodes of the sequel to the popular 90s sitcom.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 3rd

Spelling the Dream (2020) N – An in-depth documentary into the impact of Indian-Americans have had on the nation’s spelling-bee contests.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 4th

Baki (Season 2) N – Martial Arts anime series.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 5th

13 Reasons Why (Season 4) N – The final season.

– The final season. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) – When the volcano on Isla Nublar roars to life, it’s up to Owen and Claire to mount a rescue mission to save the dinosaurs.

Queer Eye (Season 5) N – Reality series returns with more make-overs.

– Reality series returns with more make-overs. The Last Days of American Crime (2020) N – Heist thriller based on the comic book series by Rick Remender.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 7th

365 Days / 365 Ini (2020) – Polish equivalent of 50 Shades of Grey.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 10th

Lenox Hill (Season 1) N – Docuseries chronicling the lives of doctors at the famous New York hospital.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 12th

Addicted to Life – French travel documentary looking at various extreme sports.

– French travel documentary looking at various extreme sports. Da 5 Bloods (2020) N – War drama directed by Spike Lee about 4 African-American Vietnam veterans that return to the country to find their fallen squad leader and rumored buried treasure.

– War drama directed by Spike Lee about 4 African-American Vietnam veterans that return to the country to find their fallen squad leader and rumored buried treasure. Don’t Crack Under Pressure (Multiple Documentaries) – French sports documentary on surfing.

– French sports documentary on surfing. F is for Family (Season 4) N – Frank Murphy and family returns with Jonathan Banks making his debut for the new season.

– Frank Murphy and family returns with Jonathan Banks making his debut for the new season. Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 2) N – Children’s animated series from Dreamworks Animation.

– Children’s animated series from Dreamworks Animation. Magnetic (2018) – French sports documentary on surfing.

– French sports documentary on surfing. The Woods (Season 1) N – Polish thriller.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 15th

Hereditary (2018) – Horror wrote and directed by Ari Aster about a family being haunted haunted.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 16th

Rick & Morty (Season 4) – The latest season of the Adult Swim series.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 18th

A Whisker Away (2020) N – Fantasy anime movie that sees a schoolgirl trying to grab the attention of her crush by transforming into a cat.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 19th

Father Soldier Son (2019) N – Documentary that follows a military family over the course of ten years,

– Documentary that follows a military family over the course of ten years, One Way for Tomorrow (2020) N – Turkish documentary series

Coming to Netflix UK on June 23rd

Eric André: Legalize Everything (2020) N – Stand-up special.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 24th

Athlete A (2020) N – Documentary about the abuse young members of the USA Gymnastic’s team suffered at the hands of the team’s doctor, Larry Nassar.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 26th

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) – The sequel to the hit musical with more songs from ABBA.

