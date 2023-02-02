‘Gamera: Rebirth’ Netflix Anime Series: Everything We Know So Far

Gamera, the iconic Kaiju turtle, returns for a brand new anime series on Netflix. Now in production, the 6 part anime will excite many long-time fans, and introduce a brand new generation to one of Japan’s most iconic monsters.

Gamera: Rebirth is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original anime series directed by Shusuke Kaneko, who previously directed Death Note. The anime is being produced by Kadokawa, the Japanese media conglomerate.

Shusuke Kaneko had the following to say about the anime;

“When I came up with my own idea for Reiwa Gamera and made a proposal, KADOWAKA had already started a new project, and it’s content that makes me think that’s what happened, so I can expect this too. With that in mind, I would like to support the team from the position of a baseball commentator who has experience as a manager of the Gamera team until they win the championship and pitch again.”

When is Gamera: Rebirth coming to Netflix?

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Gamera: Rebirth. However, we have a teaser trailer for the anime series, and a tweet from Netflix revealing more details will be released soon.

Behold the first teaser trailer for GAMERA -Rebirth-, a brand-new 6-episode anime series featuring the iconic kaiju! pic.twitter.com/UekiACq8gu — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) January 30, 2023

What is the plot of Gamera: Rebirth?

Plot details are currently limited for the anime, however, we have enough for a small synopsis;

Gamera, the Kaiju turtle returns to protect the world from 5 other Kaiju hellbent on destroying the world.

Are there any voice actors confirmed for Gamera: Rebirth?

At the time of writing, there are no confirmed Japanese or English voice actors.

What is the production status of Gamera: Rebirth?

The anime series is currently in production, so it will take some time before we learn any further details.

Are you looking forward to the release of Gamera: Rebirth on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!