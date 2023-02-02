HomeNetflix News‘Gamera: Rebirth’ Netflix Anime Series: Everything We Know So Far

‘Gamera: Rebirth’ Netflix Anime Series: Everything We Know So Far

'Gamera: Rebirth' a brand new anime series is in production at Netflix.

by
Published on EST

gamera rebirth netflix anime everrything we know so far

Gamera: Rebirth – Picture. Kadokawa

Gamera, the iconic Kaiju turtle, returns for a brand new anime series on Netflix. Now in production, the 6 part anime will excite many long-time fans, and introduce a brand new generation to one of Japan’s most iconic monsters.

Gamera: Rebirth is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original anime series directed by Shusuke Kaneko, who previously directed Death Note. The anime is being produced by Kadokawa, the Japanese media conglomerate.

Shusuke Kaneko had the following to say about the anime;

“When I came up with my own idea for Reiwa Gamera and made a proposal, KADOWAKA had already started a new project, and it’s content that makes me think that’s what happened, so I can expect this too. With that in mind, I would like to support the team from the position of a baseball commentator who has experience as a manager of the Gamera team until they win the championship and pitch again.”

When is Gamera: Rebirth coming to Netflix?

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Gamera: Rebirth. However, we have a teaser trailer for the anime series, and a tweet from Netflix revealing more details will be released soon.

What is the plot of Gamera: Rebirth?

Plot details are currently limited for the anime, however, we have enough for a small synopsis;

Gamera, the Kaiju turtle returns to protect the world from 5 other Kaiju hellbent on destroying the world.

Are there any voice actors confirmed for Gamera: Rebirth?

At the time of writing, there are no confirmed Japanese or English voice actors.

What is the production status of Gamera: Rebirth?

The anime series is currently in production, so it will take some time before we learn any further details.

Are you looking forward to the release of Gamera: Rebirth on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

‘Gamera: Rebirth’ Netflix Anime Series: Everything We Know So Far

Article by

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 and serves as one of the lead writers here on What's on Netflix. Jacob covers all things Netflix movies and TV shows but specializes in covering anime and K-dramas. Resides in the United Kingdom.

More from Netflix News

Netflix News In Your Inbox

Sign up today for free Netflix updates!
Invalid email address