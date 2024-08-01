All 166 Movies and Series Blocked on Netflix’s Ad Tier in August 2024

If you’re considering signing up or switching to Netflix’s advertising tier in the United States, you need to know that some titles are blocked out because of licensing agreements. Below is the list of titles you won’t be able to stream on Netflix’s advertising tier as of August 2024.

Launched in November 2022, Netflix’s ad tier notably had a few drawbacks. The biggest was that many big titles, including Netflix Originals, were unavailable to watch and blocked out.

When the ad tier first launched, 5.1% of titles were unavailable (326 out of the 6,324 available). Then, a few months later, it was 5.4% of the library (348 titles out of 6,444 available) in February 2023. On February 7th, 2024, only 175 titles were unavailable on the Netflix US library, representing a 50% decrease year-on-year, and in August 2024, that number was only 160 unavailable titles (2.2%).

Who are the big holdouts still? The most significant two, just like last year, are Universal and Sony. In the case of Universal, it’s their TV output, with most of that being their vast library of DreamWorks Television shows that have come exclusively to Netflix. In Sony’s case, it’s their movies that are unavailable. That includes their first-window titles, which come to Netflix following their theatrical run or from their vast array of back catalog.

List of 32 Netflix Originals Unavailable on Netflix’s Advertising Tier

3Below: Tales of Arcadia (Seasons 1-2)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing (Seasons 1-2)

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Special)

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas (Special)

Dawn of the Croods (Seasons 1-4)

Diary of a Gigolo (Season 1)

Dinotrux (Seasons 1-5)

Dinotrux Supercharged (Seasons 1-3)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Special)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Special)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (Special)

El marginal (Seasons 1-4)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Seasons 1-6)

Harvey Girls Forever! (Seasons 1-4)

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (Mini-series)

House of Cards (Seasons 1-6)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (Special)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Seasons 1-3)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Seasons 1-2)

Peaky Blinders (Seasons 1-6)

Rhyme Time Town (Seasons 1-2)

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (Season 1)

Spy Kids: Mission Critical (Seasons 1-2)

Stateless (Mini-series)

Team Zenko Go (Seasons 1-2)

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Seasons 1-2)

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (Special)

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (Interactive Special)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Seasons 1-2)

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween (Special)

Voltron: Legendary Defender (Seasons 1-8)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Season 1)

List of 122 Licensed Movies Unavailable on Netflix US Advertising Tier

65 (2023)

A Man Called Otto (2022)

Ali (2001)

Anyone But You (2023)

Baby Driver (2017)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Big Daddy (1999)

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World (2023)

Bliss (1997)

Bonnie & Clyde (2013)

Burnt (2015)

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Captain Phillips (2013)

Carol (2015)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Dampyr (2022)

Doing Hard Time (2004)

Down Low (2023)

Dumb Money (2023)

Easy A (2010)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

First Knight (1995)

First Sunday (2008)

Force of Nature (2020)

Freud’s Last Session (2023)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story (2023)

Hellboy (2019)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (2021)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

House of Anubis (2011)

How Do You Know (2010)

Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

It Ain’t Over (2022)

It Follows (2015)

Journey to Bethlehem (2023)

Jumanji (1995)

Knights of the Zodiac (2023)

Léon: The Professional (1994)

Living (2022)

Love Again (2023)

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)

Madame Web (2024)

Matilda (1996)

Mending the Line (2022)

Missing (2023)

National Security (2003)

Nightflyers (2018)

No Escape (2015)

No Hard Feelings (2023)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

One More Shot (2024)

Paddington (2014)

Peaky Blinders (2022)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Playing with Fire (2019)

Resident Evil: Death Island (2023)

Shortcomings (2023)

Sing Street (2016)

Sniper: G.R.I.T. – Global Response & Intelligence Team (2023)

Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016)

Southpaw (2015)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Starship Troopers (1997)

Stateless (2020)

Swan Princess: Far Longer Than Forever (2023)

Takers (2010)

Tarot (2024)

Team Zenko Go (2022)

Thanksgiving (2023)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

The Book of Clarence (2023)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Commuter (2018)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

The Equalizer (2014)

The Equalizer 3 (2023)

The Hateful Eight (2015)

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version (2015)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Inmate (2018)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Machine (2023)

The Magic Roundabout (2006)

The Miracle Club (2023)

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

The Peasants (2023)

The Persian Version (2023)

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile (2022)

The Secret of the Greco Family (2022)

The Son (2022)

The Swan Princess: A Fairytale Is Born (2023)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Teachers’ Lounge (2023)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

The Woman King (2022)

The Young Victoria (2009)

There’s Something in the Barn (2023)

Time: The Kalief Browder Story (2017)

Total Recall (2012)

Unthinkable (2010)

Vampires (1998)

White Chicks (2004)

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (2022)

Wicked Little Letters (2023)

Wild Things (1998)

Woman in Gold (2015)

You Cannot Hide (2020)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

Zombieland (2009)

List of 12 Licensed Series Unavailable on Netflix’s Advertising Tier

Dirty John

Documentary Now!

Great News

Happy!

Malverde, el santo patrón

Pasión de Gavilanes

Queen of the South

The Magicians

The Walking Dead

Van Helsing

Vikings

Wynonna Earp

Netflix UK Titles Unavailable on the Advertising Tier

Finally, how do Netflix US’s unavailable titles compare to those in other countries? In Netflix UK, the picture is even rosier for Netflix. Only 55 titles are unavailable on Netflix’s advertising tier in the UK. Most of those are the aforementioned Netflix Original titles from Universal Television (whether live-action or DreamWorks) and a few other shows. Those 55 titles represent 0.7% of Netflix UK’s 8,247-title-strong library.

Other notable titles unavailable on Netflix UK’s ad tier include Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Homeland, and Ash vs. Evil Dead.

Were there any titles you were disappointed to find that weren’t available on Netflix’s advertising tier? Let us know in the comments.