‘Glitch Techs’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Glitch Techs, one of the first titles to come to Netflix from Nickelodeon is returning for another batch of episodes soon on Netflix. Here’s your first early look and we’ll be keeping this post updated as and when we learn about when it will be hitting Netflix.

Season 1 of Glitch Techs first touched down onto Netflix in February 2020. It features a colorful animation style and is about a world where video game monsters come into the real world and cause chaos.

As we mentioned, Glitch Techs was one of the first wave of shows from Nickelodeon designed exclusively for Netflix. There’s plenty more on the way as we’ve covered in our growing Nick preview for Netflix.

9 episodes released on Netflix on February 21st and wrapped up in the final episode with the leadup and eventual karate tournament. It didn’t leave on any particular sort of cliffhanger, however but there are still questions that are left to answer.

We’ve suspected a second season may be on the way as it was initially given a two-part first season order by Nickelodeon but faced significant production troubles before it made its way onto Netflix.

The season 2 news comes as Eric Robles on Twitter recently teased an action sequence from the upcoming second season via Twitter. He alludes to us finally getting answers to some of the questions we have such as who is High Fives father and more lore on the Hinobi Company.

Who else can’t wait for the next TEN episodes of #Glitchtechs ?!!! Action, comedy, adventure and a series mystery to solve!!!! What’s up with Miko being unable to get mind wiped? Where’s High Fives dad? Who’s Ridley? What’s up with Mitch? What’s the deal with the Hinobi Company? pic.twitter.com/ssiETWiiAR — LegitEricRobles (@LegitEricRobles) June 19, 2020

Eric serves as the co-creator of Glitch Techs but is formally known for his work on Fanboy & ChumChum as well as working on Cartoon Network’s The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy.

When will Glitch Techs season 2 release on Netflix?

10 more new episodes will be coming to Netflix at some point in the near future.

No firm release date has been set yet but given the above glimpse, it looks like the series is quite far into production. We’re currently expecting new episodes to drop by the end of 2020 at the very latest.

Are you looking forward to season 2 of Glitch Techs coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.