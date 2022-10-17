‘Good Grief’ Dan Levy’s Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix has unveiled a title and the headline cast for Dan Levy’s first new Netflix Original as part of his deal with the streamer.

Signing a deal with Netflix in September 2021, Levy was announced at the time to “develop scripted content and other projects for its film and TV libraries.”

Dan Levy, who will write, produce and direct Good Grief, rose to fame through his performance in Schitt’s Creek, which catapulted into the zeitgeist with its licensing by Netflix. Unfortunetely, the series recently departed Netflix US but remains on Netflix internationally for the foreseeable.

Here’s the logline for the new Netflix comedy:

“Marc Dreyfus chose to distract himself from the loss of his mom with a comfortable marriage. But when his husband also dies, unexpectedly, Marc is forced to finally confront the grief he’s tried so hard to avoid, sending him and his two closest friends on a Parisian weekend of self discovery.”

In a statement, Levy said:

“Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life. It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well.”

Who will star in Good Grief on Netflix?

Dan Levy has been confirmed to also star in the new Netflix movie

has been confirmed to also star in the new Netflix movie Ruth Negga (Loving, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Netflix’s Passing)

Luke Evans (Dracula Untold, Fast & Furious 6, and High-Rise)

Celia Imrie (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Nanny McPhee)



(The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Nanny McPhee) Arnaud Valois (BPM, Spring Blossom, My Best Part)

(BPM, Spring Blossom, My Best Part) David Bradley (Netflix’s Afterlife, Harry Potter, Hot Fuzz)

(Netflix’s Afterlife, Harry Potter, Hot Fuzz) Himesh Patel (Yesterday, Tenet, and Netflix’s Don’t Look Up)

(Yesterday, Tenet, and Netflix’s Don’t Look Up) Jamael Westman (Identicals, The Essex Serpent)

Elsewhere, Levy is working on a 30-minute comedy series for HBO Max called Exit Strategy and is starring in the 2023 Disney movie Haunted Mansion.

Finally, as you may have heard, Levy will feature in the fourth season of Sex Education, appearing as Thomas Molloy.

Are you looking forward to Good Grief coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.