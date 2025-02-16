‘Goodbye June’: Kate Winslet to Direct Netflix Movie Starring Toni Collette and Helen Mirren

Netflix has boarded the new upcoming movie Goodbye June, which will mark the directorial debut of Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet. An all-star cast has been assembled with production due to begin later this year in the United Kingdom.

Working Title Films and Netflix UK are teaming up for a new feature film based on a script written by Winslet’s son, Joe Anders. Kate Solomon is producing the movie alongside Winslet.

ScreenDaily’s Ben Dalton was the first to report the news, saying the film is “a contemporary fictional drama about a fractured group of siblings who pull together under sudden and trying circumstances.”

Winslet will be taking on both directing duties and co-starring in the new film. She’s best known for iconic roles in movies like Titanic and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, with more recent credits including Lee, The Regime, and Avatar: The Way of Water. This will mark her first project with Netflix.

She’ll appear alongside Toni Collette (Hereditary, The Sixth Sense), Johnny Flynn (Emma., Stardust), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie, Mandy), Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner, Secrets & Lies), and Helen Mirren (The Queen, The Last Station).

Collette has worked with Netflix on a number of projects like Unbelievable and Pieces of Her. Flynn can be found in Netflix’s The Dig, and Mirren can be found in Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine and the upcoming 2025 movie, The Thursday Murder Club.

We’ll have more on Goodbye June as soon as we get it!