Netflix News and Previews

Netflix Adapting Richard Osman’s ‘The Thursday Murder Club’

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Netflix Adaptation

Picture: Richard Osman and his book The Thursday Murder Club.

Netflix and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment are producing a film adaptation of Richard Osman’s novel The Thursday Murder Club. Filming is due to get underway this Summer.

The Thursday Murder Club is an upcoming Netflix Original crime comedy movie written and directed by Chris Columbus, who has adapted the story from Richard Osman’s novel. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment is the studio behind the film. However, Spielberg himself is not listed as one of the executive producers. Instead, the executive producers are Holly Bario (Ghost in the Shell), Jeb Brody (Source Code), Eleanor Columbus (Harry Potter), and Richard Osman. Jennifer Todd (Memento) is also listed as a producer.

30th Annual Hamptons International Film Festival

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Chris Columbus attends the 30th annual Hamptons International Film Festival on October 09, 2022 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival )

Richard Osman, author of The Thursday Murder Club, shared his excitement about the adaptation.

“I’m so proud of this book, so it is a dream to see The Thursday Murder Club in such incredible hands. From Chris Columbus, to Amblin to Netflix, there are geniuses everywhere I look. And what a cast. I’m pinching myself.”

2023 Cheltenham Literature Festival

CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 7: Richard Osman, best selling author and television personality, attends the 2023 Cheltenham Literature Festival on October 7, 2023 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

What is the plot of The Thursday Murder Club?

Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim, and Ron, all pushing eighty, live in a peaceful retirement village. On Thursdays, the four friends like to meet up and investigate unsolved murders for fun, but when a brutal murder happens on their doorstep, the four retirees find themselves caught up in a real case.

Who are the cast members of The Thursday Murder Club?

Three lead cast members have been confirmed so far.

Helen Mirren plays the role of Elizabeth. This will be the first Netflix film starring The Queen actress, who previously lent her voice to adult-animated comedy Human Resources as Rita St. Swithens. She is known for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, for which she earned an Academy Award, and for her role as DCI Jane Tennison in Prime Suspect, for which she earned four Primetime Emmy Awards.

Helen Mirren The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Netflix Adaptation

Picture: Helen Mirren as The Queen in 2006 – Pathé Pictures International

Pierce Brosnan plays the role of Ron. The Irish actor is best known for being the fifth to play James Bond, starring in four Bond movies between 1995 and 2002. He recently starred in the Netflix comedy The Out-Laws and, in 2020, the Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Pierce Brosnan The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Netflix Adaptation

Picture: Pierce Brosnan in The Out-Laws – Happy Madison Productions

Ben Kingsley plays Ibrahim. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Mahatma Gandhi and has been nominated three more times. MCU fans will be familiar with Kingsley for his role as Trevor Slattery, aka the fake Mandarin from Iron Man 3. He was recently seen in the Wes Anderson-directed Netflix short movie The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

Ben Kingsley The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Netflix Adaptation

Picture: Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery – Marvel Studios

What’s the production status of The Thursday Murder Club?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 29/04/2024)

Filming will begin in Late June 2024 and run for several weeks before ending in mid-September 2024.

Shooting will take place in the UK.

Are you looking forward to watching The Thursday Murder Club on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

Written by

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 as a fulltime writer having worked in numerous other industries until that point. Jacob covers all things Netflix whether that's TV or movies but specializes in covering new anime and K-dramas. Resides in Norwich in the United Kingdom.

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews