Netflix Adapting Richard Osman’s ‘The Thursday Murder Club’

Netflix and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment are producing a film adaptation of Richard Osman’s novel The Thursday Murder Club. Filming is due to get underway this Summer.

The Thursday Murder Club is an upcoming Netflix Original crime comedy movie written and directed by Chris Columbus, who has adapted the story from Richard Osman’s novel. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment is the studio behind the film. However, Spielberg himself is not listed as one of the executive producers. Instead, the executive producers are Holly Bario (Ghost in the Shell), Jeb Brody (Source Code), Eleanor Columbus (Harry Potter), and Richard Osman. Jennifer Todd (Memento) is also listed as a producer.

Richard Osman, author of The Thursday Murder Club, shared his excitement about the adaptation.

“I’m so proud of this book, so it is a dream to see The Thursday Murder Club in such incredible hands. From Chris Columbus, to Amblin to Netflix, there are geniuses everywhere I look. And what a cast. I’m pinching myself.”

What is the plot of The Thursday Murder Club?

Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim, and Ron, all pushing eighty, live in a peaceful retirement village. On Thursdays, the four friends like to meet up and investigate unsolved murders for fun, but when a brutal murder happens on their doorstep, the four retirees find themselves caught up in a real case.

Who are the cast members of The Thursday Murder Club?

Three lead cast members have been confirmed so far.

Helen Mirren plays the role of Elizabeth. This will be the first Netflix film starring The Queen actress, who previously lent her voice to adult-animated comedy Human Resources as Rita St. Swithens. She is known for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, for which she earned an Academy Award, and for her role as DCI Jane Tennison in Prime Suspect, for which she earned four Primetime Emmy Awards.

Pierce Brosnan plays the role of Ron. The Irish actor is best known for being the fifth to play James Bond, starring in four Bond movies between 1995 and 2002. He recently starred in the Netflix comedy The Out-Laws and, in 2020, the Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Ben Kingsley plays Ibrahim. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Mahatma Gandhi and has been nominated three more times. MCU fans will be familiar with Kingsley for his role as Trevor Slattery, aka the fake Mandarin from Iron Man 3. He was recently seen in the Wes Anderson-directed Netflix short movie The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

What’s the production status of The Thursday Murder Club?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 29/04/2024)

Filming will begin in Late June 2024 and run for several weeks before ending in mid-September 2024.

Shooting will take place in the UK.

