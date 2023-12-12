‘Great Problem Solver’ Law K-Drama: Coming to Netflix in January 2024

Netflix’s fruitful relationship with jTBC continues as a new weekly law K-drama, Great Problem Solver, comes to the streaming service at the end of January 2024. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about the K-drama, including the plot, cast, trailers and episode release schedule.

Great Problem Solver is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original law-drama series directed by Park Jin Suk (Sell Your Haunted House) and written by debut screenwriter Jung Hee Sun. Studio Lu Lu Lu and South Korean cable network jTBC produce the series.

When is Great Problem Solver coming to Netflix?

Multiple sources report that Great Problem Solver is coming to Netflix on January 31st, 2024. We’ve had no official confirmation as of yet, so the release date is still subject to change.

The K-drama will have a total of sixteen episodes. Over eight weeks, new episodes will be released on Wednesdays and Thursdays until the series finale on March 21st, 2024.

Runtimes have yet to be confirmed.

What is the plot of Great Problem Solver?

The details for the plot of Great Problem Solver are extremely limited.

Korea’s greatest marriage counselor has the solution to punish bad spouses and putting an end to the problems in their client’s marriage.

Who are the cast members of Great Problem Solver?

Lee Ji Ah plays the role of Kim Sa Ra. Great Problem Solver will be the first Netflix K-drama for the actress who has spent the past three years playing the role of Shim Soo Ryun in three seasons of The Penthouse: War in Life. She is also known for her leading roles in other dramas such as The Ghost Detective, and Pandora: Beneath the Paradise.

Kang Ki Young plays the role of Dong Ki Joon. The actor previously starred in the first season of Extraordinary Attorney Woo as Jung Myung Seok and will reprise the role in the upcoming second season. He also had a supporting role as Hwang Pil Gwang in the second season of The Uncanny Counter.

The only two confirmed supporting cast members are Kim Sun Young in the role of Son Jang Mi, and Oh Min Suk in the role of Noh Yul Seong. Son Young has had roles in multiple Netflix shows such as Doona, Queenmaker, Crash Course in Romance, The Silent Sea, Hospital Playlist, Crash Landing on You, and When the Camiella Blooms. As for Min Suk, Great Problem Solver will be his Netflix debut, but he previously held leading roles in dramas such as Beautiful Love Wonderful Life and It’s Beautiful Now.

Are you looking forward to watching Great Problem Solver on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!