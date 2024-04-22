Showtime Series ‘Your Honor’ Starring Bryan Cranston To Stream on Netflix in the US

We’re slowly getting word of many new titles coming up throughout May 2024 on Netflix in the US. Among the titles are both seasons of Showtime’s recent flagship series, Your Honor.

The legal crime drama, headlined by Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, first aired on Showtime in late 2020, and a second and final season was released in early 2023.

Alongside Cranston, the series starred Hunter Doohan, Hope Davis, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Michael Stuhlbarg, and Carmen Ejogo, with the plot revolving around Michael Desiato, a New Orleans judge who has to go to great lengths to do to protect his son.

The series comes from famed writer Peter Moffat, who just recently was found on Netflix via his feature film called SCOOP, which starred Gillian Anderson and Billie Piper. The series remains a favorite among fans (it currently holds a 7.6 on IMDb), although critics seemed to enjoy it far less.

Scott Bryan, reviewing the first season for the BBC, wrote back in March 2021, “There are many dramas out there that are grim, but they usually have some sort of pay-off or have an addictive quality that keeps you glued. This drama didn’t have that.”

Nevertheless, reviews did improve for the second outing of the series. Now, over a year after the final season aired, we’ve learned that both seasons, which consist of 20 episodes in total, are expected to land on Netflix in the US on May 31st, 2024.

Netflix’s selection of Showtime series has ebbed and flowed in the last decade. At one point, Netflix was the home to many titles from the network, like Penny Dreadful, The L Word, and Weeds. While some have remained on the service like Shameless, most have departed.

That’s changed slightly over the last few years with a few licensing pickups. Most recently, in September 2023, we saw Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber dropped, and before that, we saw The Comey Rule licensed. Netflix is also currently licensing select Paramount+ series too. Internationally, Netflix has picked up the license Yellowjackets over the past few months.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix throughout May 2024 in the US – keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. Other licensed series in May include all six seasons of Reba, Outlander season 6, and all 13 seasons of Archer.

