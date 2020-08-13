‘Greenleaf’ Season 5 Coming to Netflix in September 2020

Greenleaf has wrapped up its fifth and final season on the Oprah Winfrey Network and will be arriving on Netflix around the world in due course. In fact, those that hold the series as a Netflix Original will see season 5 drop in August 2020 and Netflix USA will get the series in September 2020. Here’s the full Netflix release schedule for Greenleaf season 5.

After five triumphant series, the OWN series has been the biggest and best the network has produced thus far.

Starring Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, and Kim Hawthorne, the series follows a family that is full of dark secrets who work to keep up appearances while running their megachurch.

The series is created by Craig Wright. Season 5 began airing on the Oprah Winfrey Network back in late June 2020.

For those unaware too, an additional one-hour special aired this year called Goin’ Up Yonder, that is expected to be added alongside Greenleaf season 5 but isn’t confirmed.

When will Season 5 of Greenleaf be on Netflix in the United States?

The United States is the final region that will get Greenleaf added to Netflix. Season 4, for example, Netflix internationally got the series added in November 2019 before being added to Netflix US in early December 2019.

Season 5 was expected to arrive on Netflix in either August or September 2020 and that became a reality when we learned that season 5 is coming to Netflix US on September 10th, 2020.

When Greenleaf Season 5 be on Netflix internationally?

Outside the United States and Canada, the series is dubbed and marketed as a Netflix Original. It falls into the internationally distributed Netflix Original category.

The series doesn’t come to Netflix weekly in these regions but instead arrives anywhere from a day up to a few weeks on Netflix after the finale airs in the US

Regions that carry Greenleaf as an Original include (but is not limited to) the United Kingdom, Australia, Asia, Latin American, and most of mainland Europe.

In the case of season 5, season 5 arrived on Netflix internationally on August 12th, 2020.

There you have it, that’s when you’ll be streaming Greenleaf’s final season on Netflix around the world. Let us know in the comments if you’re looking forward to it.