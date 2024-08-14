‘Heels’ Seasons 1-2 Headed to Netflix in September 2024 and a Season 3 Revival Is Still Possible

Netflix is set to stream both seasons of the wrestling Starz drama Heels shortly, and a new report confirms that the show will be streaming on a licensed basis from September 2024 after being previously rumored to land in July.

Airing between August 2021 and September 2023, Netflix has picked up the nonexclusive streaming rights to the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with a streaming date yet to be revealed.

Starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig, the series follows two brothers who regularly go toe-to-toe in the ring, one being the heel and the other the hero. They’re both on their wrestling journey together, competing for their father’s promotion and looking for national and international fame.

Sixteen episodes were produced between the two seasons before the show was canceled in late 2023.

First announced to be sold to Netflix in April 2024, the show’s writer, Michael Waldron (Loki, Rick and Morty), posted a GIF of the undertaker.

We’re still waiting for a region-by-region breakdown of where Heels will stream on Netflix, but our understanding is that only Netflix in the US is set to see the show drop.

Netflix confirmed on August 14th that both seasons 1 and 2 will be on Netflix US starting on September 15th, 2024.

Ding ding ding! Heels Seasons 1 & 2 starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig are coming to Netflix in the US on September 15! pic.twitter.com/98PhWtAFTo — Netflix (@netflix) August 14, 2024

This is just the latest Netflix pickup from Starz. Vida recently hit Netflix in some international territories, and Black Sails sailed onto Netflix US in April 2024.

Will there be a season 3 of Heels?

THR notes that there’s a possibility that the show could get a revival on Netflix, but the odds are stacked against it. They list several challenges for the show, not least the current schedule of Stephen Amell, who recently was seen in the Netflix Original movie Code 8: Part II and is next on board for Suits: LA.

We would also add that getting a Netflix revival is rare in itself. The last major revivals from Netflix came in the form of Girls5eva (which hasn’t done particularly well since hitting Netflix), and before that, the biggest case was Manifest, which blew away all expectations with its streaming viewership, leading to a supersized final season.

As we recently noted with Warrior (which added all three seasons in select regions earlier this year), it all comes down to viewership, and since that show has rather fallen away since its license to the streamer, it’s currently doubtful it’ll get another season.

Will you be watching Heels when it drops on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.