‘Warrior’ Streaming Rights Picked Up by Netflix After Max Cancelation

Martial arts crime drama Warrior is coming to Netflix after being canceled by Max after three seasons.

Max was not the first streaming home for Warrior. The first two seasons of the martial arts drama ran on Cinemax before the network pulled the plug on producing Originals in 2020. Max picked Warrior up in the Spring of 2021, where the third season premiered on August 17th, 2023.

All three seasons of Warrior will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix. A February 2024 release is reportedly expected.

Jonathan Tropper, the creator of the series, shared the following with Deadline:

“Warrior is a show that simply refuses to die. Through platform and regime changes, the writers, producers, cast, crew, and our stunt team continued to make something powerful, relevant, and wildly unique. And now, thanks to Netflix, we’ve been given yet another lease on life, and I’m thrilled for everyone involved that millions more viewers around the world will discover it.”

The comments made by Tropper all but confirm that Warrior will be released on Netflix worldwide.

Shannon Lee, daughter of Bruce Lee and executive producer on Warrior, had the following to say;

“If anything can be said about Warrior, with Bruce Lee in our corner, our indomitable spirit is REAL! And so, my wish is that the huge global Netflix audience LOVES Warrior and from that Love more goodness flows – in the form of greater recognition for our talented cast and crew who deserve all the things, in the form of passionate fandom for this relevant kick ass show and, if I dare to dream, in the form of an opportunity to continue our story for our amazing fans who, thanks to Netflix, will have grown in number and enthusiasm!”

The series takes place in San Francisco in the late 1800s, where Chinese martial arts prodigy and immigrant Ah Sahm becomes a hatchet man for one of Chinatown’s most powerful crime families.

Netflix has dealt with Warner Bros. Discovery extensively recently. Licensing shows from HBO and Max for the first time, such as Band of Brothers and its sister series The Pacific, Insecure, Ballers, and Six Feet Under. The streaming service also picked up Dead Boys Detectives, previously earmarked as a Max Original.

According to Deadline’s sources, a fourth season could be on the cards if the series performs well on Netflix. However, the cast has been released from their contracts. Andrew Koji, who played the role of Ah Sahm, was recently cast in the AMC+ series Gangs of London.

Will you be watching Warrior on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!