How Many Seasons of ‘One Piece’ Anime are on Netflix?

As Echiiro Oda takes a break to prepare for the beginning of the end of the One Piece manga, new fans are being introduced to Oda’s Pirate Odyssey thanks to more seasons of the anime being added to Netflix. Here’s your guide to how many seasons of One Piece are on Netflix.

One of the biggest Japanese exports ever, Echiiro Oda’s One Piece is a behemoth-sized franchise that has sold so many volumes of its manga that it’s even outsold the bible.

The anime adaptation has been entertaining children and adults alike since its first episode aired in 1999, allowing an entire generation to grow up and go on an incredible journey with Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they seek out the fabled One Piece.

One of the most in-demand anime from Netflix subscribers, since it was announced that the live-action adaptation was in development at Netflix, we’ve seen seasons of One Piece added to the library periodically.

Currently, subscribers in the US have access to ten seasons of One Piece, totaling 325 episodes, which takes you from the start of the East Blue Saga to the end of the Water 7 and Enies Lobby arc. There are over 1000 episodes of One Piece, so Netflix has a long way to go in acquiring the several hundred remaining episodes.

How many seasons of One Piece are on Netflix?

Instead of having extra large-sized seasons containing the entire story of a saga, seasons are broken down into smaller story arcs that collectively make up for the sagas.

Currently, there are 10 seasons of One Piece available to stream on Netflix US;

East Blue / Arabasta

Seasons Arc Episodes Added to Netflix 1 East Blue 1-61 12/06/2020 2 Entering the Grand Line 62-77 12/06/2020 3 Enter Chopper at the Winter Island 78-91 12/06/2020 4 Alabasta 92-130 12/06/2020

Filler / Sky Island

Seasons Arc Episodes Added to Netflix 5 Filler 131-143 22/05/2022 6 Skypiea 144-173 22/05/2022 7 The Golden Bell 174-195 22/05/2022

Filler / Water 7

Seasons Arc Episodes Added to Netflix 8 The Naval Fortress 196-207 22/06/2022 9 The Foxy Pirate Crew 208-228 22/06/2022 10 Water 7 229-263 22/06/2022

Enies Lobby / CP9 / Goodbye Going Merry

Seasons Arc Episodes Added to Netflix 11 Enies Lobby 264-284 20/02/2023 12 CP9 285-306 20/02/2023 13 Goodbye Going, Merry 307-325 20/02/2023

When are more seasons of One Piece coming to Netflix?

It took longer than expected but with the remainder of the Water 7 / Enies Lobby now on Netflix the next big arc to be added will be Thriller Bark, and then on to Saboady Archipelago.

Expect to see the following seasons on Netflix sometime in the near future;

Seasons Arc Episodes 14 TV Original 2 326-336 15 Thriller Bark 337-381 16 Saboady Archipelago 382-405 17 406/407 406-407 18 Island of Women 408-421 19 Impel Down 422-458 20 Marineford 459-498

The next major saga coming to Netflix soon will be Thriller Bark.

Would you like to see more seasons of One Piece on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!