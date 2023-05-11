Hugh Jackson’s ‘The Son’ Sets Netflix US Release Date

As part of the Sony first-window deal, Netflix will be getting its hands in the United States on the recent Hugh Jackman movie, The Son, with it set to arrive on Netflix in the middle of May 2023.

Directed by Florian Zeller, this play adaptation is about a father facing new troubles when his troubled teenage son moves in with him, having already built a new life.

The Son first premiered at the Venice film festival last September before getting snapped up by multiple distributors, including Sony Pictures Classics in the United States, who then released it in mid-January 2023.

The star-studded cast for the movie includes Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, and Anthony Hopkins.

The movie picked up mixed-to-poor reviews from critics, with it currently carrying a 29% rating from critics on RottenTomatoes but faring much better with audiences with 64% on RT and a 6.3 on IMDb.

Sony Picture Classics have been a bit hit and miss for Netflix. Thus far, we’ve only seen Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America arrive via the deal, with titles like Compartment No. 6, Mothering Sunday, The Duke, and The Phantom of the Open sadly not being as part of Netflix’s offering.

May has been a busy month for new Sony movies with Missing, starring

Storm Reid, also arriving alongside The Son and A Man Called Otto, arriving a little earlier in the month and instantly topping the charts.

When and where will The Son be on Netflix?

A release date is now showing up for The Son in the “latest” section, with the title set to arrive on Netflix but only in the United States on May 20th, 2023.

Still to come in 2023 from the Sony deal in the United States (and India) are movies like 65, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and No Hard Feelings.

Are you looking forward to checking out The Son on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.