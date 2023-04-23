‘A Man Called Otto’ Coming to Netflix US in May 2023

Sony began their 2023 theatrical slate with a new Tom Hanks movie called A Man Called Otto. The movie hit theaters in mid-January 2023, went on to gross over $100 million at the box office and now headed to Netflix but only in the US and India.

Based on the 2012 novel, which was previously adapted into a film in 2015, this new entry comes from director Marc Forster and writer David Magee with Tom Hanks being the main lead to the movie.

Per Sony Pictures, here’s what you can expect if you decide to check out the new movie:

“A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson, a grump who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife. Otto is ready to end it all, but his plans are interrupted when a lively young family moves in next door, and he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol.”

Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stand alongside Hanks in the movie.

When will A Man Called Otto be on Netflix US?

The movie will be coming to Netflix in the United States (and likely India) as part of a first window deal Netflix has with Sony Pictures for their entire theatrical slate from 2021 onwards.

The nature of this agreement isn’t perfect, given we’ve seen movies land on Netflix between 120 days and 165 days after their initial theatrical release.

In this case, we originally expected the movie to land on Netflix sometime between May 2023 and June 2023 and now we have confirmation of just that.

Netflix US will receive A Man Called Otto on May 6th, 2023. Once on Netflix, it’ll stay there for 18 months before departing for Hulu.

Other Sony movies heading to Netflix US in 2023 include The Woman King, Devotion, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, and I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Will international regions of Netflix receive A Man Called Otto?

Most other regions of Netflix do not have the first window deal like the United States and India do, so you’ll have to wait until another window when it will be available.

Netflix India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan received the movie slightly earlier than the US, with it dropping on the service on April 10th, 2023. Since arriving, it’s been a fixture in the Netflix top 10s there.

Netflix Canada and the United Kingdom receive Sony movies around two years after their theatrical release. This also applies to regions such as Belgium, Greece, Japan, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and South Africa.

That’d mean Netflix in these regions will see A Man Called Otto added sometime in 2024/25.

Did you check out A Man Called Otto in theaters or will you be in one of the lucky regions that will receive it later in 2023?