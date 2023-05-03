Sony Pictures Movies Coming to Netflix in 2023 & Beyond

From 2022 onwards, Netflix (in the United States) has been getting brand new animated and live-action Sony movies, which will continue into 2023. Here’s a roundup of all the new Sony movies that have hit Netflix and what’s coming up alongside Netflix’s predicted release dates.

For those unaware, Netflix and Sony signed a landmark deal in April 2021 to bring Sony’s feature films to the service in the coveted pay-1 window. This means any Sony theatrical releases come to Netflix around 6 months after they debut in theaters.

In the original press release, Netflix promised that future entries Venom, Spiderman, Jumanji, and Bad Boys are all headed to the service.

The deal goes beyond just carrying theatrical releases, however. In early 2022, two direct-to-video movies from Sony landed on Netflix. We’re also continuing to see Netflix buy the global rights to Sony movies or Sony movies being produced exclusively for Netflix.

How long until Sony movies come to Netflix?

The theatrical window for Sony movies isn’t a fixed time window at least in the US. While Netflix India receives new Sony movies exactly 120 days after their theatrical release, the US has to wait anywhere between 120 and 168 days so far.

Sony Movies Added to Netflix So Far in 2022

Beyond the usual licensed library content, we’ve also seen several other Sony movies make their SVOD debuts on Netflix.

Honey Girls – Released on February 3rd, 2022

– Released on February 3rd, 2022 Never Back Down: Revolt – Released on March 3rd, 2022

– Released on March 3rd, 2022 Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America – Released on June 13th

– Released on June 13th The Man from Toronto – Released as Netflix Original on July 24th, 2022

– Released as Netflix Original on July 24th, 2022 Umma – Released on July 16th, 2022

– Released on July 16th, 2022 Uncharted – Released on August 5th, 2022

– Released on August 5th, 2022 Morbius – Released on September 7th, 2022

– Released on September 7th, 2022 Father Stu – Released on September 16th, 2022

– Released on September 16th, 2022 Where the Crawdads Sing – Released on November 12th, 2022

– Released on November 12th, 2022 Sniper: Rogue Mission – Released on December 1st, 2022

– Released on December 1st, 2022 Bullet Train – Released on December 3rd, 2022

– Released on December 3rd, 2022 The Invitation – Released on December 24th, 2022

– Released on December 24th, 2022 Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song – Released on January 27th, 2023

– Released on January 27th, 2023 Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile – Released on February 4th, 2023

– Released on February 4th, 2023 The Woman King – Released on February 16th, 2023

– Released on February 16th, 2023 Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody – Released on April 22nd, 2023

Sony Movies Coming to Netflix Exclusively Globally

Over the years, we’ve seen many Sony movies skip cinemas and sold to Netflix instead, particularly over the pandemic. Examples include Vivo, The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, Wish Dragon, and Fatherhood.

Before we get into the full list, we’ve heard that K-Pop: Demon Hunters from Sony Animation is eying a full jump over to Netflix, but there is no confirmation of that yet from Netflix.

As part of the Sony deal with Netflix, a select number of titles will come to Netflix exclusively.

Masters of the Universe

After being in development at Sony for years, the live-action Masters of the Universe, which will be headlined by Kyle Allen playing the lead role of He-Man, is coming exclusively to Netflix.

Filming is expected to begin in the summer of 2022.

We’ll keep track of everything known about Netflix’s live-action Masters of the Universe movie here.

Sony Pictures Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022 & Beyond

Please note that theatrical release dates are subject to change. The Netflix release dates are estimated based on a 120-225 day exclusive theatrical window.

A Man Called Otto

Director: Marc Forster

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

Theatrical Release Date: January 13th, 2023

Estimated Netflix Release Date: May 6th, 2023

Tom Hanks stars and produces Sony’s big Christmas movie for 2022. It’s the second major film adaptation of the novel A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman and sees Hanks play the role of Otto.

The movie is about a grumpy retiree set in his ways and finds an unlikely friendship with his lovely new neighbors.

Missing

Director: Will Merrick and Nick Johnson

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker, Daniel Henney and Nia Long

Theatrical Release Date: January 20th, 2023

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~June 2023

A new suspense thriller coming from Sony’s subsidiaries Screen Gems and Stage 6 Films.

It comes from the creators of the hit movie Searching and is a mystery about a daughter looking for answers to her mother’s disappearance while on vacation in Colombia.

65

Director: Scott Beck & Bryan Woods

Genre: Sci-fi, Thriller

Cast: Adam Driver, Ariana, Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman, Alexandra Shipp

Theatrical Release Date: March 10th, 2023

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~July to August 2023

Produced by Sam Raimi, this new Adam Driver feature film will see the actor play the role of Mills, a pilot now stranded on Earth 65 million years ago and must navigate a dinosaur-filled world in hope of surviving.

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

Director: Julius Avery

Genre: Horror

Cast: Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, Franco Nero

Theatrical Release Date: April 14th, 2023

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~August to October 2023

Based on An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories by Father Gabriele Amorth, this biopic horror movie follows a priest who investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy.

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World (2023)

Director: George Tillman Jr.

Genre: Sports, Biopic

Cast: Khris Davis, Jasmine Mathews, Sullivan Jones, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., John Magaro, with Sonja Sohn, and Forest Whitaker

Theatrical Release Date: April 28th, 2023

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~August to October 2023

Based on the screenplay by George Tillman, Jr. and Frank Baldwin, this biopic takes you behind the scenes of George Foreman’s illustrious boxing career.

Love Again (2023)

Director: James C. Strouse

Genre: Romantic, Comedy

Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey

Theatrical Release Date: May 5th, 2023

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~August to November 2023

Written and directed by James C. Strouse, this new romantic comedy kicks off Sony’s May 2023 slate.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A young woman tries to ease the pain of her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number, and forms a connection with the man the number has been reassigned to.”

The Machine

Director: Peter Atencio

Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Mark Hamill, Bert Kreischer, Jess Gabor, Jimmy Tatro, Stephanie Kurtzuba

Theatrical Release Date: May 26th, 2023

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~September to November 2023

Inspired by a stand-up routine performed by Bert Kreischer, this movie sees Bert and his father (played by Mark Hamill) kidnapped by people who Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk on a college semester abroad in Russia.

The movie is a co-production with Legendary Pictures, Levity Live and Balkanic Media.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

Director: Joaquim Dos Santos

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack Johnson, Oscar Isaac

Theatrical Release Date: June 2nd, 2023

Estimated Netflix Release Date: September – December 2023

Without a doubt, Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of the best-animated movies in history and rightfully earned the Oscar for the best-animated film at the 91st Academy Awards.

The sky is only limited by imagination and a film budget for the upcoming animated Spider-Man sequel. We are all in for an amazing time if it’s anything like its predecessor.

Little is known about the plot of the Spider-Verse movie, but at the very least, we expect to see even more famous variations of the webbed wonder.

No Hard Feelings

Director/Writer: Gene Stupnitsky

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales

Theatrical Release Date: June 23rd, 2023

Estimated Netflix Release Date: November – December 2023

Raunchy late-night comedies in theatrical environments seemed like bygone relics, but that’s exactly what Sony will be releasing with No Hard Feelings, which features the talents of Jennifer Lawrence.

Here’s what you can expect:

“On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.”

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Director: Carlos Saldanha

Cast: Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery, Zooey Deschanel, Ravi Patel, Camille Guaty, Tanya Reynolds

Theatrical Release Date: June 30th, 2023

Estimated Netflix Release Date: November – December 2023

Coming from Columbia Pictures and Davis Entertainment is this new family-oriented movie adapting the 1955 children’s book of the same name.

Gran Turismo

Director: Neill Blomkamp

Genre: Biopic, Sports, Drama

Cast: David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, Djimon Hounsou

Theatrical Release Date: August 11th, 2023

Estimated Netflix Release Date: December – January 2024

Based on the PlayStation game franchise of the same name, this coming-of-age biopic is about a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of video game competitions to become a professional race car driver.

The Equalizer 3

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Genre: Biopic, Sports, Drama

Cast: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Sonia Ammar, Remo Girone

Theatrical Release Date: September 1st, 2023

Estimated Netflix Release Date: January 2023- March 2024

Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua are returning for this third entry in The Equalizer action franchise, which started in 2014.

In the interest of time, here’s the rest of the remainder of the Columbia Pictures output for 2023 and into 2024:

Movie Name Theatrical Release Kraven the Hunter October 6, 2023 Untitled Ghostbusters sequel December 20, 2023 El Muerto January 12, 2024 Madame Web February 16, 2024 Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (Part 2) March 29, 2024 Garfield May 24, 2024 Untitled The Karate Kid film June 7, 2024

Sony Pictures Classics Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

As observed with Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America, it’s taking around 150 days for movies from Sony Pictures Classics to head to Netflix, although Compartment No. 6 has bucked this trend thus far.

These are all the Sony Pictures Classics movies to have released in 2022 and are expected to hit Netflix at some point in the future:

Movie Name Initial Release Date Compartment No. 6 January 26, 2022 Mothering Sunday March 25, 2022 The Duke April 22, 2022 Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story May 13, 2022 The Phantom of the Open June 3, 2022 The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile October 21, 2022 Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams November 4, 2022 The Son November 11, 2022 Living December 23, 2022 Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb December 30, 2022

Which Sony movie are you excited to watch on Netflix?