‘Parasyte: The Grey’ Won’t Return for Season 2 at Netflix Despite Yeon Sang-Ho Teasing Possibilities

Horror Parasyte: The Grey landed on Netflix in the early months of 2024 and is the 20th most-watched series of 2024 so far, according to the latest Netflix Engagement Report. Sadly, fans that question whether there’ll be a second season on the way will be left disappointed as Netflix has now classified the show a limited series. That news is despite the fact director Yeon Sang-Ho teased more to come.

Parasyte: The Grey is a South Korean horror series and a live-action adaptation of Hitoshi Iwaaki’s Japanese manga Parasyte. Train to Busan director and Hellbound creator Yeon Sang-Ho is the series director.

Parasyte: The Grey Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Not Returning – Classified as a Limited Series (Last Updated: 09/19/2024)

As of updating in September 2024, the show won’t be coming back for any future installments, with the most recent Engagement Report making the label for the show a “Limited Series.” While there have been instances of shows returning with this label, there are very few instances of Korean dramas where this has happened. Rather, we often see spin-off series instead.

That news comes despite the show’s good performance in the top 10s in the first half of 2024, as it was the most-watched show originating from South Korea with only Queen of Tears ranking higher.

The series has made it into the daily top ten TV lists of 91 countries worldwide, including the United States, where it is currently ranked second. Following its launch it was revealed that in the first four days on Netflix the show picked up 6.3 million views. When compared to other K-dramas, it is ever so slightly behind My Name, making Parasyte: The Grey the sixth-most K-drama to launch on Netflix.

Yeon Sang-Ho, the series director, has commented on the possibility of a second season and discussed what part Izumi Shinichi would have to play:

“I couldn’t have just given [him] one line to say during filming the ending scene and told him to do it. The ending scene is set about eight years after the events of Parasyte: The Grey. I told actor Suda Masaki a very specific story. I explained when this character [Izumi Shinichi] comes into play, and he understood and acted accordingly. It’s difficult to give details, but there are plans. But if Season 2 is produced, I can say that Shinichi will have a role to some extent.

He further elaborated that plans for a second season are out of his hands and rest firmly with Netflix;

“That’s not something I can decide. It’s up to Netflix. I think it [the story] will be about digging into something after eight years have passed. There is no limit to imagination, but it depends on whether it gets greenlit for production.”

Did Parasyte: The Grey need a second season?

There’s room for a second season, given that the protagonist of the Japanese anime/manga of Parasyte, Shinichi Izumi, arrived at the end of the series to introduce himself.

This little cameo at the end signifies Parasyte: The Grey‘s place in the franchise’s overall continuity. It works as a sequel to the original manga story, as Shinichi Izumi never left Japan.

Shinichi and Su-In never had the opportunity to meet, but he arrived at The Grey headquarters and introduced himself to Choi Jun-kyung.

His appearance could mean the parasite threat is still at large, and he wants to assist Choi Jun-Kyung and The Grey. At the end of his story, Migi, the parasite that lives within him like Su-In and Heidi, is dormant, but if he were to meet another parasite living within its hosts like Su-In and Heidi, then there’s a chance that Migi could wake up.

