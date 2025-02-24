K-Dramas Netflix News Hellbound

Yeon Sang-ho’s New Korean Thriller ‘Revelations’ is Coming to Netflix in March 2025

Revelations Yeon Sang-ho's new thriller on Netflix is coming to Netflix in March 2025.

Revelations Netflix K Drama Thriller Film

Picture: Ryu Jun Yeol (left) and Shin Hyun Been (right)

Yeon-Sang Ho, the mind behind Train to Busan, is teaming up with Hellbound screenwriter Choi Gyu Seok for a brand-new thriller mystery film, Revelations. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Revelations, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and more.

Revelations is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original thriller film directed by Yeon Sang-Ho and written by Choi Gyu Seok. The pair previously worked together on both seasons of Hellbound. However, Yeon Sang-Ho is most well-known as the creator and director of the zombie horror Train to Busan.

WOW Point, who previously worked on The Bequeathed and Parasyte: The Grey, is producing the film. Hailey Yoomin Yang is an executive producer on Revelations, and the Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, ROMA) is also an executive producer.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – JANUARY 12: Director Yeon Sang-Ho attends Netflix’s “The Bequeathed” press conference on January 12, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

When is Revelations coming to Netflix?

In their Korean Slate for 2025, Netflix revealed that Revelations would be released in Q1 2025. A few weeks later, Netflix confirmed what we expected: a March 2025 release.

Revelations will be released on Netflix on March 21st, 2025.

Revelations Ka Netflix Poster March

An official teaser trailer has also been released for Revelations.

What is the plot of Revelations?

Min-chan, the pastor of a church in a small provincial town, becomes consumed by his quest for retribution when a divine revelation convinces him that Yang-rae, a man visiting his church, is the culprit who abducted his son. Unwavering in his belief, Min-chan flirts between his faith and cruelty. Meanwhile, Detective Yeon-hee is on the heels of Yang-Rae, a suspect in her missing person’s case. However, she is haunted by the death of her sister, who died after a heinous crime.

Who are the cast members of Revelations?

Ryu Yun Yeol plays Min Chan. Netflix subscribers may have recently seen the actor in The 8 Show as Bae Jin Su. He is also known for leading roles in popular dramas such as Lost and Reply 1988. The actor has also held leading roles in Korean movies such as The Night Owl, Alienoid, Believer, and Little Forest.

Ryu Yun Yeol Revelations Netflix Korean Thriller Film Preview

Picture: Ryu Yun Yeol in The 8 Show (left) and 1988 (right)

Shin Hyun Been plays Yeon-hee. Netflix subscribers will be familiar with the actress for her work on K-dramas such as Hospital Playlist and Reflection of You. Outside of Netflix, she has held leading roles in K-dramas such as Reborn Rich, Monstrous, and Confession. As for movies, her lost roles came in 2020 with the release of Beasts Clawing at Straws.

Shin Hyun Been Revelations Netflix Korean Thriller Film Preview

Picture: Shin Hyun Been in Hospital Playlist (left) and Reflections of You (right) – tvN

What is the production status of Revelations?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

Filming for Revelations began in Early April 2024 and ran until Early August 2024.

Are you looking forward to watching Revelations on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

