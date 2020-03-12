‘I Am Not Okay with This’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

The shocking ending to I Am Not Okay with This left fans wanting, but Netflix has yet to announce the renewal of the series. We’re expecting to see a second season and we’ll be keeping track of all the latest news and information for season 2 of I Am Not Okay with This.

I Am Not Okay with This is a Netflix Original coming-of-age comedy series based on the comic of the same name by Charles Forsman, the author of The End of the F***ing World. The series was a small It reunion with actors Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff appearing on screen again.

Sydney is a teenage girl navigating the trials and tribulations of high school while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.

I Am Not Okay with This Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 12/03/2020)

At the time of writing, I Am Not Okay with This has been available to stream on Netflix for two weeks. The series is expected to receive a second season thanks to its positive response from critics and subscribers.

Officially we’re still waiting for Netflix to make a decision on the future of I Am Not Okay with This, so once we learn more you’ll be the first to know.

Does I Am Not Okay with This need a second season?

If the series were to end on that shocking finale, many thousands of subscribers will be grabbing the pitchforks online. By that we mean I Am Not Okay with This needs a second season.

Just as Sydney was finding something good in her life, Brad came along and screwed it all up. At the homecoming dance, Sydney and Stan discussed their feelings with the former admitting she only sees Stan as a friend.

During the dance, Dina admitted she didn’t dislike the kiss between her and Sydney. Just as it looked like the pair were about to kiss in the middle of all the dance, the homecoming king and Queen ceremony was interrupted by an enraged Brad. Angry at Sydney for her part in his break up with Dina, he had stolen her diary to get revenge.

Mind-Blowing Moment

Brad reveals to the school that Sydney is in love with Dina, along with announcing all the insecurities she feels about herself and the relationships she has with those around her. Believing Sydney to be crazy, he’s mere seconds away from revealing that Syndey thinks she has superpowers, only for his head to be blown up.

Me after watching Season One of I Am Not Okay with This pic.twitter.com/q2mmfCY25w — Olivia Morrison (@Oliviagmorrison) March 5, 2020

Blood completely covers the students, Sydney included, in a very Carrie-esque fashion. In shock, Sydney walks away from the dance hall, meanwhile, Dina is left staring at the body of Brad while Stan notices Sydney’s diary is kicked out of view.

Climbing a watchtower in the forest, as Sydney contemplates running away and laments on how her father must have felt, a mysterious figure appeared behind her declaring “they should be afraid.”

Daddy’s home?

It’s more than likely that the shadowed figure that appeared before Sydney is her father. So next season we could see Sydney being taught how to utilize her powers instead of fearing them. But with the declaration that “they should be afraid,” suggests that Sydney’s father may have nefarious and deadly motives.

With the diary being kicked away from Stan it could fall into the wrong hands. Dina may find it, and discover the secret Brad was inches away from revealing, leading Dina to discover Sydney has powers (if she believes her), and blame her friend for the death of Brad. It’s even possible Sydney never killed Brad, and it was her father working from the shadows.

There was lots to digest in the final episode of I Am Not Okay with This, and we can’t wait to see more.

When would a second season arrive on Netflix?

Assuming that I Am Not Okay with This is renewed within the coming months and production were to start this year, then we could see the second season dropping in Spring 2021.

Considering production for the first season began in June 2019 and arrived in late February, we can make an assumption if filming were to begin this Summer, we could see season 2 around February-April of 2021.

Would you like to see another season of I Am Not Okay with This? Let us know in the comments below!