‘In From The Cold’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

One of the early TV releases of 2022 has been the new action-thriller series In From The Cold. With the series leaving us on a cliffhanger, will there be a second season down the line? How well has the series performed on Netflix? Here’s what we know.

The series comes from Adam Glass who is most known for his work on titles like Supernatural and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. The 8 episode first season fuses your classic action thriller with superpowers.

Season 1 of In From The Cold landed on Netflix globally on January 28th, 2022. We were given its first look back in November 2021 as part of Netflix’s “Genre series” preview for 2022.

Has In From The Cold been renewed for a season 2?

Official Renewal Status: Not Yet Renewed

Our Renewal Prediction: 50/50 (Last updated: 03/02/2022)

Over a month later, we’re still yet to hear whether we’ll be getting new episodes of In From The Cold.

According to a Netflix interview with Adam Glass, who serves as the creator for the series, three seasons have been plotted out for the show in total. Given the show ended on a cliffhanger (more on this in a second) he said: “Obviously, the end-of-the-season reveal leaves open a lot of questions, and I think you have to play all of that out.”

How well did In From The Cold perform on Netflix?

Thanks to Netflix’s Top 10 data, we know that in its first 16 days on Netflix, the show managed to be watched for 85.83 million hours.

It was added to Netflix on January 28th so was only eligible for 2 days for the first week listed below.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 January 23rd, 2022 to January 30th, 2022 24,720,000 6 1 January 30th, 2022 to February 6th, 2022 44,800,000 (+81%) 3 2 February 6th, 2022 to February 13th, 2022 16,310,000 (-64%) 10 3

The show didn’t make it into the top 10 between February 14th and February 20th meaning it got less than 11.04M hours viewed (the lowest viewership that week).

Where was that viewership largely from? Raw top 10 data from FlixPatrol can help answer that question!

In the United States, the show was in the Netflix Overall Top 10 for 12 days and the TV top 10s for a total of 14 days. The show largely stayed in the top 10s in most regions for around a week to two weeks before falling out.

Nielsen data reflects the above with the top 10 between January 24th and January 30th (In From The Cold qualified for two days) ranked number 7 in the “Original” category with 349 million minutes (5.18 million) recorded. That suggests US viewing was 20% of overall viewing for those first two days. More when we get it.

All that leads us to be 50/50 on the future of the show. The show was strong out of the gate by the looks of the top 10 hourly data but quickly fell off. We have witnessed many of Netflix’s renewals having to perform well for up to 28 days to get a renewal.

With that said, given the story is unfinished, it would be to Netflix’s benefit to complete the story in some form or another.

What to expect from In From The Cold Season 2

In terms of story, there are plenty of burning questions still needing to be answered particularly given the show ends on quite a cliffhanger.

Warning: spoilers.

In the final episode of In From The Cold, we see Jenny and Chauncey racing to find the culprit behind the mayhem of the past 7 episodes seeing them recover a lost child and get the real target.

As we now know the target is, in fact, Jenny’s mother and former boss Svetlana Petrova who has been behind all the killings and even orchestrated her daughter’s kidnapping.

Glass has teased what we can expect from season 2 saying:

“Season 2 will travel to New York City and show the origin story of “the Whisper,” aka the formidable assassin that Anya came to be known as — and whom Jenny theoretically tried to escape.”

Glass, speaking with Looper, told us the best way to get a season 2 (and even a season 3) is by simply watching the show and sharing saying:

“Well, it’s up to you to make it happen. Tell all your friends and family to watch it so that we can get there. We already know where Season 2 and even Season 3 would go. There’s a big story to tell here, and we hope we get a chance to keep telling that story.”

Would you like to see a second season of In From The Cold on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.