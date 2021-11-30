Netflix’s ‘In From the Cold’: First Look Ahead of January 2022 Release

One of the first Netflix Originals to look forward to in 2022 is the exciting new spy thriller In From the Cold. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about In From the Cold which is scheduled to hit Netflix on January 28th, 2022. Here’s everything you need to know including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

In From the Cold is an upcoming Netflix Original crime-thriller series written and produced by Adam Glass (known for The CW’s Supernatural and The Chi). Directing duties have been split between Ami Canaan Mann and Birgitte Stærmose.

The series was first revealed back in January 2020.

When is In From the Cold season 1 coming to Netflix?

It has been confirmed by Netflix that In From the Cold will premiere on Netflix on Friday, January 28th, 2022.

All eight episodes will be available to stream upon release.

What is the plot of In From the Cold?

The following synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

“During a European vacation with her daughter, an American single mom’s life is turned upside down when the CIA forces her to confront her long-buried past as a Russian spy who was also the product of a highly classified KGB experiment granting her special abilities. After a mysterious string of manic and murderous incidents suggests someone with her exact abilities is targeting innocent people, Jenny is forced out of hiding to stop this villain or risk losing the family and new life she has built.”

On November 30th, Netflix unveiled some first looks for the show:

Who are the cast members of In From the Cold?

In From the Cold will mark the Netflix debut for actress Margarita Levieva and actor Cillian O’Sullivan. Levieva has previously been seen in Adventureland and The Lincoln Lawyer. As for O’Sullivan, the actor starred in Vikings and The Blacklist.

Meanwhile, for young actress Lydia Fleming, In From the Cold will be her acting debut.

Charles Brice, who plays the role of Chris previously starred in The Punisher as Bobby.

Below are the cast members of In From the Cold:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Jenny Franklin Margarita Levieva Adventureland | The Lincoln Lawyer | The Invisible Chauncey Cillian O’Sullivan Vikings | The Blacklist | Maze Becca Lydia Fleming *Debuting in In From the Cold* Chris Charles Brice Homeland | Watchmen | Pose Svetlana Petrova Alyona Khmelnitskaya Little Lord Fauntleroy | Mirazh | Arbitr Anya Stasya Miloslavskaya Streltsov | The Bull | Ikariya Maddie Davis Lola Mae Loughran Skins | The Five | A Mother’s Son Ladonna Davis Amanda Bright Coronation Street | Doctors | Marley’s Ghosts Faina Orlov Anastasia Martin Legends | Heirs of the Night | Doctors Gaia Morozova Alexandra Prokhorova 70 Big Ones | Valeria | Mercado Central Claire Reed Anna Jobarteh Paradox | Coronation Street | Remember Me Tomás Mat Cruz Vis a Vis: El Oasis | Estoy Vivo | Puppet Master: Axis Termination TBA Jeremy Ang Jones The Outpost | Harry Potter and the Cursed Child | Havoc TBA Anatoly Chugunov El immortal | Superagente Makey | Paraíso

When and where did the production of In From the Cold take place?

Filming for In From the Cold took place in Madrid, Spain, and was originally scheduled to begin in March 2020. It’s unclear when filming did take place due to the global pandemic, however, we do know that the series went into post-production after May 27th, 2021.

Are you looking forward to the release of In From the Cold on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!