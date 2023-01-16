‘In Love All Over Again’ Netflix Spanish Rom-Com Series: Everything We Know So Far

From the creator of Elite, a brand new and exciting Spanish romantic comedy series will be making its way to Netflix on Valentine’s day. A love story that takes place over two decades, that sees aspiring film student Irene fall in and out of love with Julio. We have everything you need to know about In Love All Over Again, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

In Love All Over Again is an upcoming Spanish Netflix Original series created by Carlos Montero, who also created the popular Spanish series Elite. Montero co-wrote the series with Guillermo J. Escribano and Almudena Ocaña. Directing duties have been split amongst four directors; Bàrbara Farré, Mateo Gil, Ginesta Guindal, and Carlota Pereda.

When is the release date for In Love All Over Again?

Thanks to the release of the official teaser, we can confirm that In Love All Over Again on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023.

What is the plot of In Love All Over Again?

The first synopsis for In Love All Over Again can be found on IMDb;

Year 2003, Irene a young film student who is preparing a short film. To star in it, she meets Julio, with whom she quickly falls in love. But time and life take them down other paths, extending to the present.

The second synopsis can be found on YouTube from the Official Teaser;

In Love All Over Again is not one of those love stories in which the protagonists get married after many disagreements. No. It’s one of those where you discover that love is something else. Irene and Julio, both in their early twenties, meet at a movie premiere. That night Irene and Julio will end up in bed, and it won’t be the last time.

Who are the cast members of In Love All Over Again?

Georgina Amorós will play the role of Irene. Netflix subscribers who are familiar with the popular Spanish series Elite will recognize Amorós for her role as Cayetana Grajera, she starred in 31 episodes, not including the Elite Short Stories where she reprised her role. Amorós also starred in the Netflix Spanish comedy series Welcome to the Family in the role of Àlex.

Franco Masini will play the role of Julio. So far Masini has starred in one Netflix Original series, in the Mexican drama series Rebelde as Luka Colucci.

Carlos González will play the role of Da. This will be the first Netflix series for González, who has previously starred in the Amazon Prime series Dangerous Moms, and the HBO Max series Veneno.

Albert Salazar has been cast in a current unnamed role. Salazar will make his Netflix debut in In Love All Over Again.

Kyle Scudder will play the role of Matt. Scudder will also be making his Netflix debut in In Love All Over Again. Outside of Netflix Scudder starred in the Peacock series Vampire Academy.

Roser Vilajosana has been cast in a current unnamed role. Like many of her co-stars, Roser will be making her Netflix debut in the series.

Blanca Martínez will play Jimena and Alejandro Jato will play the role of Gonzalo.

What is the episode count?

We can confirm that the series will have eight episodes.

Runtimes haven’t been confirmed

When and where was In Love All Over Again filmed?

We’re not sure when In Love All Over Again was filmed, however, we have a date listed for July 3rd, 2022 when the series entered post-production.

Filming took place in Madrid, Spain.

Are you looking forward to watching In Love All Over Again? Let us know in the comments below!