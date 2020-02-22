Is Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Series on Netflix?

As Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender hits 15 years old and the fact the Netflix series will be heading into production in 2020, you may be looking for whether the Nick series is on Netflix and if it’s not, whether it’s headed to Netflix in the near future.

The animated series which first premiered on Nickelodeon all the way back in 2005 is still incredibly popular to this day. Following two siblings they find Aang who learns he’s an Airbender which are all but extinct and it’s down to him to defeat the fire nation.

The series was spread across three seasons and ran for 61 episodes.

If you’re reading this the chances are you’re in a Netflix region where Avatar: The Last Airbender isn’t on Netflix.

Why isn’t Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix in the US?

In the United States, Netflix hasn’t been able to license the series from Nickelodeon and their parent company ViacomCBS despite getting a bunch of Nick titles earlier in 2020 and is set to benefit from an output deal.

Currently the only streaming option for Avatar: The Last Airbender is through the Nick Hits Amazon channel.

The chances are Netflix could license the animated series closer to the release of the live-action Netflix series but the chances are, ViacomCBS is going to use it as part of their upcoming “new” streaming service.

What regions are streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Of the main English speaking countries, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom are all currently streaming all three seasons of

Thanks to Unogs, we also know that in fact, the majority of regions are currently streaming all three seasons too.

Other regions streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender include:

Turkey

The Netherlands

Mexico

Latin America

Mainland Europe

What we know about Avatar: The Last Airbender Netflix series

We’re compiling a full list of everything we know about the upcoming live-action series headed to Netflix in a dedicated article here. But the main headlines is that it’s going to be written and directed by the original writers (unlike that other movie we don’t talk about) and that it’s likely due for release in 2021 with production starting this year.

Would you like to see Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix? Let us know down below.