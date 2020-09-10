Is the ‘Train to Busan’ Sequel ‘Peninsula’ Coming to Netflix?

Train to Busan’s highly anticipated sequel, Peninsula recently debuted in theatres across the world. But for subscribers, the biggest question is whether or not Peninsula is coming to Netflix. Fans will be delighted to learn that there is evidence to suggest that Peninsula will be coming to Netflix in 2021.

Peninsula is a South Korean action-horror film directed by Yeon Sang-ho. Written by Park Joo-suk and Yeon Sang-ho, Peninsula is the sequel to the highly popular zombie movie Train to Busan.

While Peninsula film hasn’t received the same critical praise as Train to Busan, the feature has still become popular in its own right. And is already one of the most in-demand movies to arrive on Netflix.

Four years after surviving the viral outbreak in South Korea, Jung Seok, and his brother-in-law Chul-min are hired to return to the South Korean city of Incheon. Their mission is to retrieve a food truck that has $20 million in cash hidden inside. Standing in their way is the desolate landscape full of flesh-eating zombies and the dangerous survivors that remain.

Is Peninsula Coming to Netflix US?

While Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed Peninsula is coming, there’s a heavy amount of evidence that it will be arriving in the near future.

In 2011, Netflix signed an exclusive streaming deal with film distributor Well Go USA. It’s unclear how long this contract has been in place, but it has likely been renewed since 2011.

We’ve seen many films from Well Go USA available to stream on Netflix such as the Ip Man franchise, Freaks, and the prequel to Peninsula, Train to Busan.

Assuming that the streaming deal is still in place, Peninsula will be coming to Netflix in 2021. Judging by previous releases from Well Go USA, Peninsula could be available to stream on Netflix as early as February 2021.

Will Peninsula be coming to other regions on Netflix?

Arguably this is much harder to predict due to the worldwide distributor of Peninsula is Next Entertainment World and not Well Go USA.

The most consistent countries we’ve seen to receive titles from Next Entertainment World are:

Australia

Canada

Mexico

South Korea

United Kingdom

Sadly, there is no guarantee that Peninsula will be available to stream on Netflix outside of the US.

Is Train to Busan available to stream on Netflix?

As one of the most popular zombie movies of the 21st Century, Train to Busan has been in extremely high demand.

Train to Busan is currently available to stream in 10 different regions on Netflix:

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

France

India

Japan

Mexico

Poland

South Korea

United States

Is Train to Busan leaving Netflix US?

Train to Busan has been available to stream in the United States since March 18th, 2017. Assuming the feature is licensed for four to five years it won’t be leaving Netflix US until February/March of either 2021 or 2022.

