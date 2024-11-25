‘It Ends With Us’ Starring Blake Lively Confirms Netflix Release in the US

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, over the summer, starred in a big new romance drama that was exclusively available in theaters. With its theatrical window coming to an end, we’ve just got word that Netflix in the United States will be picking up the movie in December 2024.

The movie adapts the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name. It tells the story of Lily Bloom, a young woman embarking on a new life in Boston after overcoming a traumatic childhood. Pursuing her dreams and finding a boyfriend, things look up until her relationship turns sour, and an old flame returns to the scene.

Reviews have been pretty good thus far, with many outlets, including ABC News, praising Lively’s performance and the difficult themes, which are dealt with respectfully and powerfully throughout. The movie grossed a box office of just shy of $350 million on a $25 million budget.

It Ends With Us will arrive on Netflix in the United States in December 2024

Let’s begin with the United States, where we know the movie will definitely be coming to Netflix. That’s thanks to a first window Netflix output deal the streamer holds with Sony Pictures, who distributes the film. That deal was announced in 2021 and has been in place for all output since 2022.

For the most part, all Sony movies have come to Netflix in the United States following a fixed period and its VOD release. For the majority of titles, that delay has been 120 days. Our original prediction stated that if it’s 120 days to wait for It Ends With Us, the movie will arrive on Netflix on December 7th. We were a couple of days off, with the now-confirmed Netflix release for It Ends With Us being December 9th, 2024.

For a full list of the Sony movies on Netflix right now and what’s coming up next, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. Once added to Netflix, the movie will remain available for eighteen months before moving to Disney-owned streaming services, with Hulu likely being its home.

Will It Ends With Us Come to Netflix in Other Countries?

Although not publicized, several other Netflix regions receive Sony movies for the first window, albeit not all of them at the same time. Netflix India typically gets new Sony movies in the same way as the US, with regions like Belgium and South Korea getting them a few weeks or months thereafter.

Netflix in the United Kingdom will get it in the second window (sometime in 2026), and countries like Canada will get it in the same timeframe.

Will you be watching It Ends With Us in theaters or waiting for its Netflix release? Let us know in the comments down below.