Welcome along to a very early look at everything scheduled to hit Netflix in the final month of 2024 in the United States. Below, we’ll walk you through all the new arrivals planned for December 2024, whether new movies, series, or games.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2024

Coming to Netflix Weekly in December 2024

Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition – Every Tuesday live on Netflix through December 10th at 4pm PT / 7pm ET

December TBD

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 3) Netflix Original – Dating reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 1st

A Different World (Seasons 1-6) – Classic sitcom and a spin-off to The Cosby Show.

– Classic sitcom and a spin-off to The Cosby Show. Faster (2010) – A revenge-driven action thriller following an ex-convict on a mission to avenge his brother’s death, while pursued by a police officer and a hitman. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton, and Maggie Grace.

– A revenge-driven action thriller following an ex-convict on a mission to avenge his brother’s death, while pursued by a police officer and a hitman. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton, and Maggie Grace. InuYasha: The Final Act (2009) – The concluding anime series based on the manga InuYasha, focusing on the final journey of half-demon InuYasha and schoolgirl Kagome to defeat the evil demon Naraku and find all shards of the Shikon Jewel.

– The concluding anime series based on the manga InuYasha, focusing on the final journey of half-demon InuYasha and schoolgirl Kagome to defeat the evil demon Naraku and find all shards of the Shikon Jewel. Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean reality competition series.

– Korean reality competition series. Run All Night (2015) – An action-packed crime drama about an aging hitman who goes on the run with his estranged son to escape his former crime boss and protect his family. Stars Liam Neeson, Ed Harris, and Joel Kinnaman.

Transformers (2007) – Michael Bay is behind this action-heavy live-action adaptation of Transfoerms that spawned a giant new franchise. Stars Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, and the voice of Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime.

– Michael Bay is behind this action-heavy live-action adaptation of Transfoerms that spawned a giant new franchise. Stars Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, and the voice of Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime. The Dark Tower (2017) – A fantasy film based on Stephen King’s book series, following a young boy who discovers a parallel universe and joins a lone Gunslinger to prevent the Man in Black from destroying the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. Stars Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey.

– A fantasy film based on Stephen King’s book series, following a young boy who discovers a parallel universe and joins a lone Gunslinger to prevent the Man in Black from destroying the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. Stars Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey. Top Five (2014) – A comedy-drama about a comedian trying to transition into serious acting, while revisiting his past and current life during a day with a journalist. Stars Chris Rock, Rosario Dawson, and Gabrielle Union.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 2nd

30 for 30 Collection – Sports documentaries from ESPN: 30 for 30: This Magic Moment (2016) 30 for 30: Bad Boys (2014) 30 for 30: Winning Time (2010)

– Sports documentaries from ESPN:

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 3rd

Fortune Feimster: Crushing It (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 4th

Churchill at War (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Historical documentary series looking into Winston Churchill and his role in World War II.

– Historical documentary series looking into Winston Churchill and his role in World War II. That Christmas (2024) Netflix Original – Simon Otto directs this brand new animated feature film for the holidays following several entwined holiday stories.

– Simon Otto directs this brand new animated feature film for the holidays following several entwined holiday stories. The Children’s Train (2024) Netflix Original – Italian adaptation following a mother making the difficult decision to send her son to the North in 1940s Italy.

– Italian adaptation following a mother making the difficult decision to send her son to the North in 1940s Italy. The Only Girl in the Orchestra (2024) Netflix Original – Molly O’Brien directs this documentary short on the double bassist Orin O’Brien.

– Molly O’Brien directs this documentary short on the double bassist Orin O’Brien. Tomorrow and I (Season 1) Netflix Original – Thai sci-fi series akin to Black Mirror.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 5th

Black Doves (Season 1) Netflix Original – Keira Knightley headlines this British action spy thriller series following a mother and a professional spy deep undercover.

– Keira Knightley headlines this British action spy thriller series following a mother and a professional spy deep undercover. Jentry Chau vs the Underworld (Season 1) Netflix Original – Teen animated series featuring the voices of Ali Wong, Lori Tan Chinn and Bowen Yang.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 6th

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (2024) Netflix Original – Musical special.

– Musical special. Mary (2024) Netflix Original – Faith-based movie starring Anthony Hopkins.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 9th

Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 7) Netflix Original – Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are joined by former hopefuls who’ll whip up sweet seasonal treats in their bid to take top honors.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 10th

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Polo (Season 1) Netflix Original – Sports docu-series looking into the lives of people that play professional polo. Produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 11th

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World (2024) Netflix Original – Documentary short from Julio Palacio about a teenage girl who has spent her life grappling with a rare form of autism.

Maria (2024) Netflix Original – Angelina Jolie plays the role of the opera singer Maria Callas who is living out her final days in Paris.

– Angelina Jolie plays the role of the opera singer Maria Callas who is living out her final days in Paris. One Hundred Years of Solitude (Season 1) Netflix Original – Colombian series following seven generations of a family navigating life in the timeless town of Macondo.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 12th

No Good Deed (Season 1) Netflix Original – A big ensemble cast comes together for this brand new comedy-drama series from the creator of Dead to Me.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 13th

1992 (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Spanish crime thriller series about a serial killer operating in the early 1990s.

Carry-On (2024) Netflix Original – Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, and Danielle Deadwyler are among the cast for this new high-stakes thriller about a TSA agent racing against time to save a plane that has a mysterious figure boarding with a package.

– Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, and Danielle Deadwyler are among the cast for this new high-stakes thriller about a TSA agent racing against time to save a plane that has a mysterious figure boarding with a package. Disaster Holiday (2024) Netflix Original – South African family holiday comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 17th

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma (2024) Netflix Original – Documentary on the former NFL player.

– Documentary on the former NFL player. Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 18th

Julia’s Stepping Stones (2024) Netflix Original – Julia Reichert & Steven Bognar direct this documentary short the duos journey in filmmaking.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 19th

The Dragon Prince (Season 7) Netflix Original – Animated kids series concludes its second arc with this brand new batch of episodes.

Virgin River (Season 6) Netflix Original – Jack and Mel’s wedding will be central to the upcoming season of Netflix’s feel-good drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 20th

Ferry 2 (2024) Netflix Original – Sequel to the movie that’s a sequel to the Dutch series.

– Sequel to the movie that’s a sequel to the Dutch series. The Six Triple Eight (2024) Netflix Original – Tyler Perry directs this star-studded drama that tells the real story of the battalion of women who delivered mail during WWII.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 24th

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 25th

Christmas Gameday: Chiefs vs. Steelers (LIVE – 10a ET pre-show – 12p kick-off) Netflix Original – Netflix’s first ever live NFL game with the Kansas City Chiefs going up against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

– Netflix’s first ever live NFL game with the Kansas City Chiefs going up against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Christmas Gameday: Ravens vs. Texans (LIVE – 3p ET pre-show – 3.30 kick-off) Netflix Original – The Baltimore Ravens face off against the Houston Texans.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 26th

Squid Game (Season 2) Netflix Original –

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 31st

Avicii – I’m Tim (2024) Netflix Original – Documentary on the Swedish DJ and musician.

– Documentary on the Swedish DJ and musician. Avicci – My Last Show (2024) Netflix Original – Music concert performed by the late Tim Berg.

– Music concert performed by the late Tim Berg. Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-Ful Mind at Radio City Musical Hall (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

We should also mention that three of Netflix’s mobile games are getting Christmas items or makeovers in December. Those are Rollercoaster Tycoon (12/2), Kittens (12/3) and Snake.IO (12/5).

What are you watching or playing on Netflix in December 2024? Let us know in the comments down below.