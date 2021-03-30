Jamie Foxx Netflix Comedy ‘Day Shift’: What We Know So Far

Adding to its collection of strong black lead content, Netflix has signed Jamie Foxx to star in the vampire-hunting comedy movie Day Shift. Foxx currently stars in Netflix action-thriller Project Power and will co-star in and produce the upcoming The Cloned Tyrone and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me for Netflix.

Netflix’s Day Shift will be directed by first-time director JJ Perry who has worked as a second unit director and stunt coordinator for movies like Fast and Furious 9, The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot and the John Wick movies. The project will be produced by Chad Stahelski and Jason Spitz for 87Eleven Entertainment and Shaun Redick (BlackKklansman) and Yvette Yates Redick (Malicious) of Impossible Dream Entertainment.

Tyler Tice has written the original script, which was revised by screenwriter Shay Hatten (Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, John Wick movies). Tice won the Slamdance Writing Competition grand Prize for the script and was discovered by the Redicks who hired JJ Perry to direct.

What’s the plot of Day Shift?

Not very much is known about the plot of Netflix’s Day Shift, but we have a logline and it’s the following:

“Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year-old daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires.”

Producer Shaun Redick shared his excitement about working on Day Shift:

“Day Shift is a pulse-pounding thrill ride with action, danger and grounded comedy mixed with a deep mythology, the key ingredients for the absolute best time you can have watching a movie. We couldn’t be more excited about producing this at Netflix with Jamie Foxx starring!”

Who is cast in Day Shift?

Jamie Foxx, who is also an executive producer for the project, will star as the blue-collar dad who hunts vampires. Foxx is known for his roles in many projects including Ray, Collateral, Django Unchained and more. He won an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in 2004 for his role as Ray Charles in Ray. No other cast members of Day Shift have been announced as of March 2021.

What’s the production status on Day Shift?

Netflix’s Day Shit is expected to enter production in April 2021 in Atlanta, US according to issue 1239 of Production Weekly.

What’s the release date for Day Shift?

Currently no release date has been set for Netflix’s Day Shift, but considering its April production start, we can expect the movie to hit our screens sometime in 2022.