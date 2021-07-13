‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Season 2: Canceled at Netflix After 1 Season

Jamie Foxx’s new comedy series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! arrived on Netflix in April 2021, and after waiting a few months Netflix has decided upon the future of the show. Sadly, we’ve received news that the sitcom has been canceled at Netflix after one season and won’t be returning for season 2.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is a Netflix Original sitcom series created by Jamie Foxx and Jim Patterson. While not the first Original starring Foxx, it is the first Original series that the academy award-winning actor has starred in. The early years of Foxx’s television career were mostly comedy having starred in In Living Color, guest appearances in 3rd Rock from the Sun, not to mention creating, starring, and producing his own series in The Jamie Foxx Show.

Single father and owner of a successful cosmetics brand, Brian Dixon, receives a crash course in parenthood when his teenage daughter Sasha moves in with him.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! season 2 Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Canceled (Last Updated: 13/07/2021)

It took just over three months, but on June 18th, 2021 Deadline reported that the sitcom has been canceled and won’t be returning for a second season.

Sadly, we predicted the possibility of cancelation thanks in part to the extremely poor reception the show received upon release.

With a rating of only 4.2 on IMDb, and a very low 25% on rotten tomatoes (audience score 49%), subscribers and critics were left less than impressed. In the past viewing, figures have saved a series from cancelation but in this instance, it wasn’t enough to save Dad Embarrassing Me!.

Which cast members can we expect to see return for season 2?

We can expect to see the following cast members make a return for a second season of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!:

Jamie Foxx – Brian Dixon

Kyla-Drew – Sasha Dixon

Porscha Coleman – Chelsea Dixon

Jonathan Kite – Johnny Williams

David Alan Grier – Pops Dixon

Valente Rodriguez – Manny

Heather Hemmens – Stacy Collins

Miracle Reigns – Zia

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! season 2 Netflix release date

With the show officially canceled we can wave goodbye to any talk of a season relase. date.

Would you like to see a second season of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!