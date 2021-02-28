John Boyega’s Netflix Movie ‘Rebel Ridge’: What We Know So Far

As the streaming wars heats up, grabbing big-name talent is a must for any streamer’s upcoming movie slate. Thus, another big entry in the expanding list of Netflix films will be Rebel Ridge, created by Jeremy Saulnier (Green Room) and starring John Boyega (Star Wars).

Saulnier, who will write and direct the film, is best known for his work on Green Room starring the late Anton Yelchin and Imogen Poots. And more recently he directed Hold the Dark for Netflix, which starred Jeffrey Wright and Alexander Skarsgard. The director of photography for Rebel Ridge was chosen to be Magnus Nordenhof Jonck, who worked on The OA, Borgen and Hold the Dark.

Rebel Ridge will be produced by Filmscience (Blue Ruin, Hold the Dark, Green Room) and Bonneville Pictures (The Pool). Macon Blair (Room 104, Blue Ruin) will serve as an executive producer as will Louise Lovegrove (The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then Bigfoot). Matt Levin (Hold the Dark, Apostle) will be in charge of production.

Rebel Ridge was first announced in November 2019 and here’s the latest on everything we know about it.

What is the plot of Rebel Ridge?

Netflix’s Rebel Ridge is described as a high-velocity thriller with bone-breaking action sequences, suspense, and dark humor. The plot involves John Boyega’s character, an ex-marine who takes on a group of dirty cops. The film will also explore systemic American injustices, systemic racism in particular.

Who is cast in Rebel Ridge?

Star Wars’ sequel trilogy star John Boyega will lead the cast of Rebel Ridge. Boyega is just fresh off his other upcoming Netflix movie, a sci-fi action flick They Cloned Tyrone which was wrapped in January 2021. Boyega will be joined by Golden Globe winner Don Johnson (Miami Vice, Django Unchained), Oscar nominee James Cromwell (The Green Mile, The General’s Daughter), James Badge Dale (The Departed, Iron Man 3), Zsane Jhe (Black Lightning, Watchmen), and Erin Doherty (The Crown). Their roles currently remain unknown.

What’s the production status of Rebel Ridge?

After a long development process and covid-related delays, Netflix’s Rebel Ridge is set to finally enter production on April 5, 2021 in New Orleans and Los Angeles. Filming is expected to last until May 29, 2021 provided there are no further hiccups caused by COVID-19.

A casting call was put out last year (before the project got delayed) which could reveal some of the types of characters they’re looking for.

In January, Boyega shared that he should be training up for the production but instead insinuated that he was stuffing his face with food instead.

Rebel Ridge training starting up soon and I’m still here like pic.twitter.com/DRAb02QK4D — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) January 13, 2020

When will Rebel Ridge be released on Netflix?

Considering the production schedule, we could see the movie squeezed into the 2021 slate however, as part of Netflix’s big 2021 movie slate reveal, Rebel Ridge was not included.

In which case, 2022 seems the more likely release year candidate.

Are you looking forward to seeing John Boyega in Rebel Ridge? Let us know in the comments.