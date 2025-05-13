Netflix has a number of shows currently awaiting a big renewal, and fingers crossed, the upfronts this week will deliver some positive news. One such show is Ransom Canyon, the soapy Texas-based drama starring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly. What’s going on with season 2? Duhamel spoke on a new podcast about the show’s future, which is still up in the air.

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast (Spotify link – YouTube link) hosted by Amanda Hirsch, actor Josh Duhamel discussed numerous subjects, including family life, his career journey, his wellness company, working on a new film that he’s directing and starring in called Preschool, and, of course, Ransom Canyon.

Duhamel describes Ransom Canyon as a “really good show” that blends romance and rugged cowboy vibes, saying it’s “basically like a romance kind of cowboy vibe, you know? With a little bit of the land and the oil and like the things that make the cowboy things.” Although he says he’s not a full cowboy, he calls himself “cowboy adjacent,” explaining, “I’m from North Dakota. Got a place out in the woods in Minnesota… so I’m often in ranchy type stuff.”

He shares a behind-the-scenes story about receiving a baby gift from Barbara Streisand: “She went out and got like a proper hat and boots and a full-on cowboy outfit… for the baby.” On the now-viral tornado sex scene, Josh laughs, “I was like, really? We’re gonna be doing it while the house is being torn apart?”

Most pertinently to what most are hoping for, what does Duhamel have to say about a second season? Asked directly whether he’s got confirmation, he responds, “I don’t know. I feel like it’s gonna happen.” Hirsch then proceeds to mention the positive viewership stats so far on TUDUM, with him following up, “It’s been doing well, but you know, it’s about completion. People, they wanna see how many people are actually watching it and completing it.”

Another story mentioned about Ransom Canyon is about Minka Kelly’s fight for equal pay. Josh said, “I didn’t know about that until I read it afterwards. But yeah, hey, get it girl. You know? Get it, girl.”

How well is Ransom Canyon performing on Netflix?

We’ve got full analysis in our full season 2 renewal status guide, but we just got the figures for week 4, so let’s check in. As of week four, the show is still ranked as the fifth most-watched English language TV series (a good sign), with hours dropping 20% between weeks 3 and 4. The total hours watched globally now stands at 183.6M, equating to 23.3M views. Here’s how that breaks down:

Week in Top 10 Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Weekly Rank 1 April 13th, 2025 to April 20th, 2025 56,600,000 (New) 7,200,000 2 2 April 20th, 2025 to April 27th, 2025 73,900,000 (+31%) 9,400,000 2 3 April 27th, 2025 to May 4th, 2025 33,100,000 (-55%) 4,200,000 3 4 May 4th, 2025 to May 11th, 2025 20,000,000 (-40%) 2,500,000 5

In week four, the series also remained in the weekly top 10s in 25 countries, including the United States, New Zealand, South Africa, Brazil, and many regions across Europe and the Nordics. According to Netflix data, the show has featured in the weekly charts in 77 countries since it first debuted, suggesting a strong hold weekly.

The next opportunity for Netflix to announce the renewal of Ransom Canyon may be at the Netflix Upfront, which is taking place at the Perelman Performing Arts Center on May 14th at 2 PM.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed that we’ll get a renewal soon. We’re still optimistic, but now it’s over to you—do you want to see Ransom Canyon return for a second season? Let us know in the comments.