SBS K-Dramas ‘Temperature of Love’ and ‘Remember’ Coming to Netflix in October 2026

As promised in the licensing deal with Netflix, more licensed SBS K-dramas are coming to you soon. Arriving on October 30, 2026, are the romantic comedy Temperature of Love and the thriller Remember.

Netflix’s partnership with the South Korean broadcaster SBS has been incredibly fruitful over the past few years. In addition to excellent new weekly dramas such as Doctor X, My Royal Nemesis, and Agent Kim Reactivated, we’ve also seen archived titles like The Fiery Priest and The Penthouse: War in Life.

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The romantic comedy Temperature of Love originally was broadcast as part of SBS’s late-2017 lineup. Starring Seo Hyun-jin (The Trunk) and Yang Se-jong (Doona!). Although the original Korean broadcast ran for 40 episodes, fans can expect a neatly condensed 20-episode version when it drops on Netflix.

The acclaimed drama Remember, which aired on SBS from late 2015 to early 2016, boasts a star-studded cast including Yoo Seung-ho (The Deal), Namkoong Min (The Husband), and Park Min-young (Forecasting Love and Weather). This series will arrive on the platform in its original 20-episode run.

You can also find our full list of K-dramas coming to Netflix in October here:

When will Temperature of Love and Remember be released on Netflix?

K-drama fans won’t have to wait long. Both series will be released on Netflix US on October 30, 2026.

What are the plots of both K-dramas?

Here is the synopsis for Temperature of Love:

Hyun Soo quit her job to become a TV writer; Jung Sun dreams of becoming a French food chef and opening a restaurant. As the pair navigate their paths to fulfill their dreams, they discover that they will need patience, tenacity, and most importantly, hope.

Here is the synopsis for Remember:

Seo Jin U has hyperthymesia, a condition that makes him remember life experiences in vivid detail. His father, wrongfully accused of murder, was tried and put on death row. Determined to prove his father’s innocence, Jin U uses his ability to save him.

Are you looking forward to watching Temperature of Love and Remember on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!