Even More K-Dramas Are Headed to Netflix as Streamer Inks Deal with SBS

Netflix is continuing to invest in South Korean programming thanks to the new deal the streaming service has inked with the broadcaster SBS. Starting in 2025, the new deal promises to expand Netflix’s library of K-dramas with new and archived content from the Korean broadcaster.

Over the past several years, Netflix has invested billions of dollars into South Korea’s ever-expanding entertainment market, particularly in movies and television shows. This investment has enriched Netflix libraries worldwide and resulted in smash hits for the streamer with the global phenomenon Squid Game, The Glory, and All of Us Are Dead.

Netflix has also worked closely with companies such as CJ ENM, responsible for the network tvN, and the incredible Seoul-based production Studio Dragon. Not to mention, Netflix continues to license excellent K-dramas from broadcaster jTBC.

SBS is one of the largest broadcasters in South Korea and is responsible for one of the most popular terrestrial television stations, SBS TV. Millions of Korean citizens watch the station every day.

A representative from SBS shared their excitement about the new deal with Netflix:

“SBS will be able to expand its content globally, while Netflix will be able to fulfill the value of its subscriptions and provide a richer experience for its subscribers.”

SBS CEO Bang Moon-shin also shared a small statement on the deal:

“The partnership with Netflix will allow worldwide viewers to come across more K-content and further contribute to globalizing K-content.”

Netflix’s deal with SBS will provide subscribers not only with new and exciting K-dramas but also access to the rich library of archived K-dramas such as Running Man, Unanswered Questions, Kick a Goal, Hot Stove League, and The Penthouse: War in Life, all of which will be available to stream on Netflix from the start of 2025.

New weekly K-dramas from SBS will begin streaming on Netflix in the second half of 2025.

Kang Dong-han, Netflix’s Vice President for Korean Content, also shared his thoughts on the deal:

“The SBS and Netflix collaboration marks a new milestone in bringing the best of Korean storytelling to the world,” Netflix’s Kang said. “We hope that the innovative vision of SBS and Netflix’s passion for Korea will create a new golden age for Korean content that will last the next 100 years and beyond.”

Thanks to the language used in the statement, it looks increasingly like the deal will be for Netflix libraries worldwide.

Even more exciting times are ahead for K-dramas on Netflix.

Are you excited to watch even more K-dramas on Netflix in 2025? Let us know in the comments below!