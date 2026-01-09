Home K-Dramas Netflix News

‘Beauty in the Beast’ Netflix K-Drama Starring Lomon: Filming Underway & What We Know So Far

Kim Min Ju, Lomon, and Moon Sang Min will lead Netflix’s upcoming K-drama, Beauty in the Beast.


Beauty In The Beast Netflix K Drama Preview

Picture: Lomon (Left), Kim Min Ju (center), and Moon Sang Min (right), the cast members of Beauty in the Beast.

Filming is underway on the Korean drama adaptation of the Beauty and the Beast at Netflix. Titled Beauty in the Beast, the series stars Kim Min Ju, Moon Sang Min, and Lomon. Filming is officially underway, and we expect to see the K-drama on Netflix sometime in 2027.

Beauty in the Beast is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original fantasy rom-com series directed by Jin Hyeok (The Tale of Lady Ok) and written by screenwriter Jin Han Sae (Extracurricular).

What is the plot of Beauty in the Beast?

A modern-day retelling of Beauty and the Beast, the series centers on Ha Min Su, a freshman werewolf who has adapted to life in society. She is torn between exposing her identity as a werewolf and her love for her senior, Kwon Hae Jun. Meanwhile, fellow werewolf Lee Do Ha is a hunter and preys upon drug dealers.

Who are the cast members of Beauty in the Beast?

The names we previously reported as attached to Beauty in the Beast, Kim Min Ju, Lomon, and Moon Sang Min have been officially confirmed by Netflix.

Kim Min Ju will reportedly play the series lead, Ha Min Su. The actress is best known for her time as a K-pop idol with the girl group IZ*ONE. Since the group disbanded in 2021, she has starred in supporting roles in K-dramas such as The Forbidden Marriage, Connection, and Undercover High School. Her first lead role will come in the K-drama, Shining.

The character of Ha Min Su has been given the following description:

“A freshman in the class of ’25 and the most successfully socialized werewolf in history. While her speech is somewhat stiff and her social skills are subtly lacking, she loves people. Her goal, as she has done so far, is to live without killing anyone. She transforms into a wolf on full moon nights, and when extremely angry, she can change roles regardless of day or night.”

Kim Min Ju Beauty In The Beast Netflix

Picture: Kim Min Ju in The Forbidden Marriage (left) and Undercover High School (right)

Lomon has reportedly been cast as Lee Do Ha. Netflix subscribers will recognise the actor as Lee Su Hyeok in the incredibly popular zombie-horror series All of Us Are DeadTo date, his role in All of Us Are Dead is his only Netflix project, and he has starred in and led K-dramas such as Revenge of OthersBranding in SeongsuFamily Matters, and Sweet Revenge. He is currently filming for the second season of All of Us Are Dead.

The character of Lee Do Ha has been given the following description:

“One of the few remaining werewolves on Earth. He is a solitary figure who only unleashes his predatory instincts when hunting drug dealers.”

Lomon Beauty In The Beast Netflix

Picture: Lomon in All of Us Are Dead (left) and Sweet Revenge (right)

Moon Sang Min has reportedly been cast as Kwon Hae Jun. The actor has starred in two Netflix projects, a lead role in Under the Queen’s Umbrella, and a supporting role in the thriller My Name. Outside of Netflix, he has held lead roles in K-dramas such as Cinderella at 2AMWedding Impossible, and Duty after School.

The character of Kwon Hae Jun has been given the following description:

“A classmate with impeccable looks and sociability, but who has a secret past that no one knows about.”

Moon Sang Min Beauty In The Beast Netflix

Picture: Moon Sang Min in Under the Queen’s Umbrella (left) and My Name (right)

What is the production status of Beauty in the Beast?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

Filming is officially underway on Beauty in the Beast in South Korea, as confirmed by Netflix.

It’s currently unknown when filming is scheduled to conclude.

When will Beauty in the Beast be released on Netflix?

With filming now underway, it is increasingly likely that the K-drama will be released on Netflix sometime in 2027. For now, we await an official announcement from Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching Beauty in the Beast on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

