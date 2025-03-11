‘Get Schooled’ Netflix K-Drama: 2026 Release & What We Know So Far

After striking a deal with Wylab, the K-drama adaptation of the popular webtoon Get Schooled is coming to Netflix. Filming will take place in 2025 and is expected to be released sometime in 2026. Here’s what we know so far.

Get Schooled is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original action K-drama series and the adaptation of the popular webtoon of the same name by author Chae Yong Taek and illustrator Han Ga Ram. It will be directed by Hong Jong Chan and written by Lam Nam Gyu.

The webtoon was at the center of a large controversy in 2023 when the 125th chapter featured a racial slur aimed at one of its mixed-race characters. Naturally, we expect screenwriter Lam Nam Gyu to avoid racial slurs in the Netflix adaptation.

When is Get Schooled coming to Netflix?

Get Schooled is expected to be released on Netflix sometime in 2026.

We expect to learn more in the coming months.

What is the plot of Get Schooled?

The synopsis for Get Schooled has been sourced from MyDramaList:

“Tells the story of students, parents, and teachers. In a society where teachers’ rights have fallen due to students who cross the line, parents who don’t know the line, and teachers who draw the line, the drama introduces adults who are not afraid of children and tries to properly teach children what they did wrong. Na Hwa Jin is a field supervisor at the Teachers’ Rights Protection Agency. He is a hexagonal person with perfect mentality, physicality, and brains, and is the designer of all the plans for the Teachers’ Rights Protection Agency. He is also called the ‘Grim Reaper’ because he is not afraid of absurdity, fear, or compromise, but he is a character who struggles to protect justice and peace.”

Who are the cast members of Get Schooled?

Kim Mu Yeol plays Na Hwa Jin. The actor previously starred in seasons 2 and 3 of Sweet Home on Netflix and played a lead role in Juvenile Justice. He also starred in Netflix’s Korean sci-fi blockbuster Space Sweepers.

Jin Ki Joo plays Im Han Rim. The actress has yet to star in a Netflix series but has held leading roles in K-dramas such as Undercover High School, Uncle Samsik, My Perfect Stranger, and From Now On, Showtime!

Pyo Ji Hoon (P.O.) plays Bong Geun Dae. He is most well known as P.O. as a member of Block B. He has starred in several K-dramas, such as Good Partner, More Than Friends, Mouse, and Hotel del Luna.

Lee Sung Min plays Choi Gang Seok. The actor has only been seen once on Netflix in the K-drama Juvenile Justice. He is most well known for starring in K-dramas such as Reborn Rich, Memory, and Misaeng: Incomplete Life.

What is the production status of Get Schooled?

It’s unclear if Get Schooled has begun filming, but it has been reported that filming will get underway in the first half of 2025.

We expect more clarification soon.

Are you looking forward to watching Get Schooled on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!