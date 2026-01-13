‘The Art of Sarah’ Netflix Crime Thriller K-Drama Coming to Netflix in February 2026

Shin Hye Sun will lead another Netflix K-drama as she takes center stage as Sara Kim in the crime thriller The Art of Sarah. The K-drama is coming to Netflix in April 2026! You can find everything you need to know about The Art of Sarah in our preview.

The Art of Sarah is an upcoming South Korean Netflix original crime thriller directed by Kim Jin Min (My Name) and written by Chu Song Yeon.

Editor’s Note: When the article was first published, the name of the K-drama was Lady Doir. It has since changed to The Art of Sarah.

When is The Art of Sarah coming to Netflix?

Netflix has officially confirmed that The Art of Sarah will be released globally on February 13, 2026!

A teaser trailer for the series has also been released.

What is the plot of The Art of Sarah?

Sarah Kim dreams of building a luxury brand and is willing to go to extraordinary lengths to realize those ambitions. When those dreams are realized, and yet her identity remains unknown, she becomes the victim of an unidentified murder case, which leads detective Park Mu Gyeong to delve deep into the case and unravel the mystery of Sarah Kim.

Who are the cast members of The Art of Sarah?

Shin Hye Sun stars as Sarah Kim / Kim Sa Ra. The actress has starred in several K-dramas on Netflix, such as Welcome to Samdal-ri, See You in My 19th Life, and Stranger. Outside of Netflix, she has had leading roles in many popular K-dramas, such as Mr. Queen, The Hymn of Death, Thirty But Seventeen, and Five Enough.

Lee Jun Hyuk has officially been confirmed to star in the series and will play the role of Park Moo Kyung. The actor previously starred in K-dramas on Netflix, such as Life, Designated Survivor: 60 Days, Stranger, and Our Beloved Summer.

Kim Jae Won plays the supporting role of Ji Hwan. Kim Jae Won previously starred in Hierarchy, King the Land, and Our Blues.

Jung Da Bin and Shin Hyun Seung have also been confirmed to star in supporting roles.

What is the production status of The Art of Sarah?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for the K-drama began in January 2025 and concluded in late May 2025.

What is the episode count?

The Art of Sarah will consist of eight episodes. Each episode will have a runtime of 60 minutes.

