Will ‘Kingdom’ Season 3 Ever Happen at Netflix? New Interview Gives Hope More Is Coming

It has been nearly five years since the second season of Kingdom premiered on Netflix, and there is still no indication of when we might get a third season. The cast, including the lead actor Ju Ji Hoon, has been busy with other projects, and the head writer is also busy, which means we won’t see a third season in 2025 or even 2026. However, recent comments from Ju Ji Hoon have raised hopes for a potential revival of Kingdom soon.

Debuting on Netflix in January 2019, zombie horror Kingdom was an incredible addition. Praised extensively for its story, costume design, make-up, cinematography, acting, and more, fans were just as ravenous as the undead for more Kingdom. The second season laid the groundwork for even more Kingdom, and over a year later, in July 2021, its sidequel, Kingdom: Ashin of the North, was released. However, since Ashin of the North was released, Netflix has been radio silent about the future of the Korean horror series.

Netflix has never formally declared Kingdom over or officially stated that it had been canceled. With the series left in limbo, it has continued to give fans hope of seeing a third season sometime soon. This means we cannot categorically rule out Kingdom isn’t returning until Netflix releases an official statement. But given fan demand and the interview from Ju Ji Hoon, there remains a slim chance we could see a third season of Kingdom soon(ish).

What is screenwriter Kim Eun Hee up to?

It’s been years since head writer Kim Eun Hee was quoted speaking about the Kingdom. The last notable thing we heard about the series from the popular screenwriter was that she had laid out plans for future seasons and had already decided on how the story would end.

“It’s hard to say, as nothing has been confirmed yet regarding Season 3. However, if I’m to tell you my personal thoughts: if Season 3 does get made, I’ve already decided how I would like to conclude the story.” – Kim Eun Hee in an interview with Soompi in 2021.

Since the release of Kingdom: Ashin of the North, Kim Eun Hee has been the screenwriter for Jirisan, Rebound, Revenant, and the upcoming second season of Signal. While there is a three-year gap between the release of Revenant and the planned release of Signal season, there’s no evidence to suggest she was working on writing for Kingdom.

What are the actors up to?

Crown Prince Lee Chang actor Ju Ji Hoon has been exceptionally busy since the second season of Kingdom. The actor starred in Kim Eun Hee’s Jirisan before taking a three-year break from dramas to star in movies such as Hunt, Gentleman, Project Silence, and Ransomed. Upon his return to dramas, he starred in Blood Free, Love Your Enemy, Light Shop, and most recently, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, which can be seen on Netflix. He has a guest role in the upcoming series The Witch and a lead role in the upcoming crime-thriller Climax.

His comments in an interview with STARNEWS have helped spark speculation that a third season of Kingdom is in the works.

“Everyone is asking when ‘Kingdom 3’ will be done. I know the writer is currently working on another piece. I can’t write it, right? I think the writer might be preparing for Kingdom 3” – Ju Ji Hoon interview on January 30th, 2025 with STARNEWS.

However, we would like to remind readers that Kim Eun Hee is busy working on the second season of Signal. But there’s always a chance, right?

Nurse Seo Bi actress Bae Doona has also been incredibly busy since Kingdom. In dramas, she starred in Netflix’s The Silent Sea and Family Matters. In Korean cinema, she starred in the films Next Sohee and Broker. In Western media, she starred in both of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon movies on Netflix. Surprisingly, for the time being, she’s unattached to any projects.

Kim Sung Kyu played the role of Young Shin and starred in the Korean films Hansan: Rising Dragon and Noryang: Deadly Sea. As for dramas, he starred in One Ordinary Day, The King of Pigs, Revenant, and Pachinko season 2. Kim Sung Kyu is also unattached to any projects.

Jun Ji Hyun played the mysterious Ashin, answering some questions about the zombie outbreak from the series. Her only role in a drama since Kingdom was in Kim Eun Hee’s Jirisan. However, she is due to star as one of the leads in the upcoming drama Tempest and will play the lead role in the Korean film Colony. With Colony planned for release in 2026, this would likely mean Jun Ji Hyun’s schedule would be open by the end of the year.

By late 2025 or early 2026, all four actors’ schedules may be open, but let’s avoid getting our hopes up too much.

How expensive is Kingdom to make?

Kingdom is a beautiful and incredibly produced series. However, it was expensive to make, and thanks to going over budget, the original 16 episodes planned for two seasons were reduced to 12. Each episode cost more than $1.78 million to make (3 billion Korean Won at the time). Compared to some series produced in the USA, this figure pales to the budgets of One Piece and Stranger Things.

While we can’t be sure, it seems that Netflix is being cautious regarding a production that far exceeded its budget. Since Netflix was not very transparent with its viewing figures during the release of Kingdom, we lack data to determine how well the series performed and whether investing in a third season for the series is justified.

Of course, fans are passionate and hungry for more Kingdom, so hopefully, we’ll see the series return soon. However, as it stands, there are no current confirmed plans for the horror series’ return.

Would you like to see a third season of Kingdom on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!