‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Eying Split Release on Netflix in 2025

So many questions linger about Stranger Things’s fifth and final season, which has been confirmed for 2025. We’ve yet to see a single official who is still beyond behind-the-scenes photos, but that’s soon expected to change. The release date is just as mysterious, but we can reveal that we’re hearing that Netflix intends to release the final season in two installments, similar to the way it released season 4 in the summer of 2022.

We’re hearing this following reports last week that saw Stranger Things fan accounts stumbling upon code sent to your web browser but not publicly displayed, suggesting that season 5 will launch on November 27th, 2025 (a highly prized Netflix release date for the Thanksgiving weekend). As we said when we reported on the release date leak, this date is not set in stone and wasn’t meant to be seen by the general public. Netflix declined to comment when we reached out, and since that report, Netflix has taken the media page for Stranger Things offline entirely (in addition to several other shows).

Since then, we’ve been asking about any intel on the Stranger Things release, and it looks pretty accurate. We’ve been told and understand there are plans for a split release (we don’t know how many episodes are in each drop) in October and November 2025. Sadly, we weren’t given exact dates and of course, pinch of salt until we get an official reveal.

A split release will be familiar to Stranger Things fans, given season 4 was released in that format back in 2022, with seven episodes dropping in May and the other two on July 1st. Many other shows have followed a similar release pattern, although it’s still being refined. The Lincoln Lawyer went with a split season for season 2 and then reverted back for season 3, for instance. You tend to see that the release strategy works best with Netflix’s biggest hits, and Stranger Things certainly falls in that category.

This split release schedule would also give extra credence to Stranger Things Day, which falls on November 6th. It marks the anniversary of the day Will went missing, and since 2018, it has been a day when Netflix celebrates the series and very often releases new information about the show. For Stranger Things Day 2024, Netflix released all the episode titles for season 5 in addition to launching Stranger Season 2025, which included new merchandise launches, a new comic book, and a collaboration with Six Flags theme park.

Why such a long wait for Stranger Things season 5?

If the thought of a late 2025 release makes you pretty depressed, given that we’ve already been waiting for over 2 years, we’re with you. Most of it has been out of the control of Netflix, however. The show was originally due to be filmed throughout 2023, but because of the writers’ and actors’ strikes, all plans were thrown out of the window. Filming then took place throughout the majority of 2024, starting in January and running all the way through December. Given the scale of season 5, despite a smaller episode count, the show is undergoing extensive post-production.

If these release dates turn out to be true, Stranger Things will be part of a stunning Fall 2025 lineup that’s also expected to include Wednesday and One Piece, both returning for their second seasons.

Would you prefer Netflix to release all of Stranger Things season 5 all at once or split, as we're hearing?