'Wish Your Death' YA Horror K-Drama: Filming Underway & What We Know So Far

Filming is underway on Netflix's YA horror K-drama, Wish Your Death.

Jacob Robinson
By

Wish Your Death Season K Drama Preview

Picture: The cast of Wish Your Death – Netflix

A brand new horror YA K-drama is in production at Netflix, Wish Your Death. The series is in production and stars the young cast of Jeon So Young, Kang Mi Na, Baek Sun Ho, Hyun Woo Seok, and Lee Hyo Je. Details are limited, but here’s everthing we know so far about Wish Your Death on Netflix.

Wish Your Death (WT) is an upcoming Netflix Original young adult horror K-drama and will be directed by Kingdom’s Park Youn Seo and produced by CJ ENM Studios and Kairos Makers. 

What is the plot of Wish Your Death?

Netflix has provided two synopsis for Wish Your Death in their press release:

“The story follows five friends in high school who receive a death warning from a mysterious wish-granting app. As they struggle to escape their fates, they uncover chilling truths that connect the app to the sudden death of a classmate.”

Followed by:

“The series explores the fears and dreams of teenagers caught between ambition and reality. Using the app is simple: upload a video of your wish and wait for it to come true — at a cost. What shocking truths will they uncover as they grapple with the consequences of their wishes?

Who are the cast members of Wish Your Death?

Jeon So Young plays Se Ah. The actress made her acting debut in 2025, starring in a supporting role in Kick Kick Kick Kick and in a guest role in Melo Movie. Her first leading role will be in the Korean film Day and Night to Each Other.

The character of Se Ah has been described as:

“A promising track athlete at Seorin High who is determined to uncover the secrets of the wish-granting app.”

Jeon So Young Wish Your Death Season K Drama

Picture: Jeon So Young

Kang Mi Na plays Na Ri. . The actress was last seen on Netflix in Welcome to Samdal-ri and had a leading role in Café Minamdang.

The character of Na Ri has been described as:

“A popular girl admired for her idol-like looks who doesn’t believe the app’s ominous reputation.”

Kang Mi Na Wish Your Death Season K Drama

Picture: Kang Mi Na in Café Minamdang.

Baek Sun Ho plays Geon Woo. The actor also starred in Kick Kick Kick Kick and previously starred in K-dramas Dong Jae the Good or the Bastard and Between Him and Her.

The character of Geon Woo has been described as:

“Se-ah’s secret boyfriend, who struggles with her growing obsession with the app.”

Baek Sun Ho Wish Your Death Season K Drama

Picture: Baek Sun Ho in Dong Jae the Good or the Bastard

Hyun Woo Seok plays Ha Joon. The actor starred in the Netflix K-dramas Live On, The School Nurse Files, and Love Alarm. He has also starred in Nineteen and Cheer Up.

The character of Ha Joon has been described as:

“The analytical brain of the group, using his coding skills to unravel the app’s mysteries.”

Hyun Woo Seok Wish Your Death Season K Drama

Picture: Hyun Woo Seok

Lee Hyo Je plays Hyeong Wook. The actor last starred on Netflix in the 2022 crime-drama Narco Saints. He also starred in Hospital Playlist season 2 and My Country: The New Age.

The character of Lee Hyo Je has been described as:

“A mischievous prankster whose life changes after making a wish on the app.”

Lee Hyo Je Wish Your Death Season K Drama

Picture: Lee Hyo Je

As for supporting roles, it has been confirmed that Jeon So Nee and Noh Jae Won have been cast. Jeon So Nee plays the role of Ha Sal, the sister of Ha Jun. Meanwhile, Noh Jae Won plays Bang Ui the Shaman.

Supporting Cast Members Wish Your Death K Drama Netflix

Picture: Jeon So Nee (left) and Noh Jae Won (right)

What is the production status of Wish Your Death?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

Filming for Wish Your Death began in early March 2025 and will last for five months before ending sometime in August 2025.

Are you looking forward to watching Wish Your Death on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

