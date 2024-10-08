‘KAOS’ Canceled at Netflix After One Season; Won’t Return for Season 2

One of Netflix UK’s biggest swings in its history just released over the summer: a modern retelling of Greek mythology with Jeff Goldblum at the helm. Has Netflix renewed or canceled KAOS for a season 2 yet? Sadly, the show has ended after just a single season, according to a now-deleted post on one of the stars of the show’s Instagram.

Netflix has been rather crafty with how it names the first seasons of shows lately, leaving out any identifying season number. But make no mistake: KAOS was made to be a multi-season show, especially given how episode 8 goes through a lot of trouble to set up future installments. You’ve undoubtedly come to the same conclusion if you’ve watched.

KAOS Season 2 Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Canceled

As of October 7th, it’s expected that Netflix has officially canceled the show. The news broke through one of the stars of the show on Instagram, Aurora Perrineau, who posted on Instagram (now deleted):

“Well… this one hurts.

I find explaining how I’m feeling to be really difficult, but I’ll try.

Σ

When I started auditioning for this show, I knew it was special, mainly due to the fact that Charlie Covell’s scripts resonated with me in a way most things hadn’t. I knew all of these people, and I loved them all — every flaw, everything.

For one of the first times in my life, I have found myself really proud. I’m, of course, proud of everyone’s work and the care they gave to this project, because, let me tell you, they left everything on the floor. But I’ve also found myself proud of me, and that is something I’ve struggled with.

When I got cast, I couldn’t believe that someone SAW me. A girl who’s not only a minority but also a survivor of SA — and you’re telling me that someone thinks I could be one of the leads of a show, have agency, my own mission, and be desirable enough to be the love interest to not only one amazing human but two? I was worthy of that? Everything that happened from that point forward really changed my perspective.”

While it’s not explicit that the show was canceled, the actress did answer a fan who outright asked if the show had come to an end, to which she replied, “Sadly, yes.” (Thanks to kitsch-zip for the heads-up.)

The creator has also commented on wanting to do more seasons in the future. Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Charlie Covell said, “I think anything is possible,” adding, “My dream was three seasons. I’ve got many ideas and a strong sense of what I’d want to do with it.”

Covell seemingly acknowledged that should a renewal not come to pass, the series is at least watchable in its own right. “I also didn’t want to do an ending that was a total cliffhanger. I hope that it feels satisfying as a season one in its own right, and there’s always hope for more. I really would love to do more work with those actors and that team. It was a bit of a dream come true.”

Why was KAOS canceled?

As with all renewals, viewership ultimately matters and is the number 1 deciding factor, and no amount of marketing can get people through the door or make them stick to the end. Ultimately, it’s how we’ve managed to predict some of the major cancelations in the past, and as our prediction suggests, early numbers aren’t looking particularly good.

Let’s begin with the official global weekly top 10s. So far, the show has featured in the global top 10s for the first four weeks it has qualified, accruing 98.90 million hours watched, which equates to 14.90 million views:

Week in Top 10 Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Weekly Rank 1 August 25th, 2024 to September 1st, 2024 22,800,000 (New) 3,400,000 4 2 September 1st, 2024 to September 8th, 2024 39,200,000 (+72%) 5,900,000 3 3 September 8th, 2024 to September 15th, 2024 22,400,000 (-43%) 3,400,000 5 4 September 8th, 2024 to September 22nd, 2024 14,500,000 2,200,000 7

Interestingly, in week four, Netflix switched the label of KAOS from KAOS: Season 1 to KAOS: N/A, signifying that it was now a limited series.

Let’s stack the show’s performance in week three against other Netflix Original debuts throughout 2024 that premiered on a Thursday. If we then chart it against other shows, we can see it’s still lagging in the charts against some of the biggest budgets as of week 3.

Let’s compare the week-to-week evolution of a few shows that have been renewed (Supacell, The Gentlemen, My Life with the Walter Boys) vs. a few that have been canceled (Dead Boy Detectives, Obliterated). We can see that KAOS is lagging behind, at least so far.

What to Expect From Kaos Season 2 If It Was Renewed

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

Season 1, episode 8 ends with multiple pieces on the chess board being re-arranged against Zeus, and KAOS is indeed coming. He seems powerless by the end, with his vision of him being able to bleed coming true and the water feature symbolizing his power has collapsed.

Let’s recap where some of those chess pieces lie: Prometheus is no longer controlled by Zeus and instead sits on the throne in Olympus. Riddy, now rescued and back on Earth after spending much of this season in the Underworld, just met Cassandra, who informed her she’s now a prophet and must go to Ari and “set the living free.”

Back in the Underworld, Caeneus has a similar task: setting the dead free. Much to Hades’s surprise, he is granted the power to renew souls.

Having fulfilled her father’s prophecy, Ari is now responsible for Krete. She tells her mother that she will not rule for the Gods. Rather, she makes an agreement with the Trojans to rebuild Troy and destroy Olympus. The season ends with Dionysus standing outside the palace and Hera using the phone to call to command to gather the troops and make up the spare bed.

As for where we head next, that’s really only for Atropos, Lachesis, and Clotho to know. However, we’ll likely see further moves against Zeus as Olympus looks increasingly unstable. Weakened by Zeus, Hades will almost certainly lose control of the Underworld. As he suggested earlier in the season, everything collapses if that happens.

Do you want to see KAOS return for a second season? Let us know in the comments below.