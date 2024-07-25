‘Kaos’ Netflix Series with Jeff Goldblum and Janet McTeer: Everything You Need To Know

Netflix is soon set to release its mythological dramedy series called Kaos, described as a “darkly funny, contemporary spin on the Greek mythology.” Here’s everything you need to know about the forthcoming series set to premiere on Netflix globally on August 29th, 2024.

Netflix’s Kaos is being developed and written by Charlie Covell, who brought the hit series The End of the F***ing World to Netflix. Georgia Christou also co-wrote episode 6.

The lead director for Kaos is Georgi Banks-Davies (episodes 1, 2, 3, 5 and 8), whose credits include I Hate Suzie and Paper Girls. Runyararo Mapfumo directed on the latter half of the show (episodes 4, 6 and 7).

The series was first announced in June 2018.

Kaos is being produced by Sister, the production company behind HBO’s hit mini-series Chernobyl and Netflix’s short-lived co-production Giri/Haji. Among their upcoming projects include Eric for Netflix, and This Is Going to Hurt, The Baby, The Power, and Pack of Lies. All3Media and Brightstar are also behind the project.

Producers include Covell, Davies, Katie Carpenter, Harry Munday, and Nina Lederman.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Kaos, beginning with the official teaser trailer released in late July 2024:

What’s the plot of Netflix’s Kaos?

Here’s an updated logline on what you can expect from Netflix’s Kaos series:

“Having long enjoyed his status as King of The Gods, Zeus’ reign has never been truly threatened. That is until he wakes

up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Believing it to be the harbinger of an ancient prophecy which

foretells his destruction, neurosis sets in: Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming. As his paranoia takes hold, the

God of Gods – seeing signs everywhere – starts to dangerously self-destruct. And he’s right to be worried. Zeus’ one time friend and now prisoner, Prometheus, is orchestrating a plan to bring him

down. The plan involves three disparate humans, all of whom are totally unaware of their cosmic significance or the part

they must play in saving the world. No pressure. (Some pressure).”

A page on Netflix’s site that allows you to set a reminder describes the series as follows:

“This genre-bending series puts a modern twist on Greek and Roman mythology, exploring themes of gender politics, power and life in the underworld.”

Sister, the production company behind Kaos, also has a different description for the series:

“Zeus has a wrinkle. He’s worried it might mean the end of the world…AND it might. Because on earth, six humans — unaware of their importance or their connection to each other — learn that they are component parts of an ancient prophecy. Will they discover the truth about the gods, and what they’re doing to humans? And, if they do, will they be able to stop them?”

Who is cast in Netflix’s Kaos?

Over the past few years, we’ve seen the cast for Netflix’s Kaos swell.

Here’s a list of everyone we know so far to be starring in the series:

Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park, The World According to Jeff Goldblum) as Zeus “… seemingly all-powerful, yet desperately insecure and vengeful Zeus, who has long enjoyed his status as King of The Gods. That is, until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis then sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming – and starts to see signs of it everywhere.”

(Jurassic Park, The World According to Jeff Goldblum) as Zeus Janet McTeer (Ozark) as Hera “Queen of the Gods, exercises dominion on Earth — and over Zeus — in her own unique way. But her power and freedom become threatened by Zeus’ growing paranoia, and she is forced to act, while Zeus’ rebellious son, Dionysus, is out of control and on course for a cosmic collision with his father.”

(Ozark) as Hera Cliff Curtis (Fear the Walking Dead, Avatar 2) as Poseidon “God of Sea, Storms and Earthquakes—and Horses—is more concerned with the size of his super-yacht and where the next party is at. The well-being of mere mortals is of little interest to him. Unfortunately for the Gods, some of those mortals are beginning to realize this…”

(Fear the Walking Dead, Avatar 2) as Poseidon Daniel Lawrence Taylor (Timewasters) as Theseus

(Timewasters) as Theseus Killian Scott (Damnation, Dublin Murders) as Orpheus

(Damnation, Dublin Murders) as Orpheus Aurora Perrineau (Prodigal Son) as Riddy “A character tied to the story of Orpheus.”

(Prodigal Son) as Riddy Billie Piper (Doctor Who) in a cameo role called Cassandra

(Doctor Who) in a cameo role called Cassandra Misia Butler (Kiss Me First) as Caneus

(Kiss Me First) as Caneus Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie) as Ari

(I Hate Suzie) as Ari Nabhaan Rizwan (Station Eleven) as Dionysus

(Station Eleven) as Dionysus David Thewlis (The Sandman) as Hades

(The Sandman) as Hades Debi Mazar (Younger, Entourage) as Medusa

(Younger, Entourage) as Medusa Stanley Townsend

Amanda Douge (Unforgotten) as Andromache

(Unforgotten) as Andromache Daniel Monks as Nax

as Nax Ned Dennehy as Jose

as Jose Shila Ommi as Pas

as Pas Olga Mouak as Calli

as Calli Gwynne Mcelveen as Tacita 2

as Tacita 2 Jon Chew as Linus

as Linus Joe McGann as Polyphemus

as Polyphemus Cathy Tyson as TBA

We should note that Hugh Grant was originally attached to the project to play the role of Zeus before ultimately being replaced by Goldblum.

What’s the production status of Kaos?

Filming for Kaos was at one stage supposed to begin filming in the summer of 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns, it was ultimately pushed back. Eventually, production took place from May 2022 in London in the UK and in Spain (specifically in Marbella), according to multiple production sources.

In Spain, filming also took place in Axarquía, Malaga City, Seville, Madrid, Valencia, and the Costa del Sol.

How many episodes will Kaos have?

Netflix’s Kaos has been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter to consist of 8 episodes (although this has been cited elsewhere, being ten episodes in the early days of development). Each will be 60 minutes long with a total runtime of 480 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Kaos on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.