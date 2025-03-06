‘Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3’ to Stream Exclusively on Netflix in July 2025

After co-main eventing Netflix’s boxing event in November 2024, Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix have revealed that Ireland’s undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Puerto Rican boxing trailblazer, unified featherweight world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano, will fight for a third time, exclusively on Netflix in July 2025.

In November 2024, Ireland’s Katie Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) narrowly defeated Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs), marking their second confrontation. The two will add another thrilling chapter to their historic trilogy on July 11, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. They will return to Madison Square Garden, New York City, where their journey began three years ago when they first faced off in front of a sold-out crowd at MSG.

Both Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano shared their excitement to face off against each other for a third time:

“I want to thank everyone at Matchroom, MVP and Netflix for getting the trilogy over the line and I can’t wait to headline at MSG again in July. I’m 2 and 0 against Amanda but it’s obviously a very special rivalry that delivers every time we step in the ring so I think it’s only right that we have the trilogy. The atmosphere for the first fight there was amazing and I’m sure it won’t be any different this time around. The numbers that got to see the last fight in November were incredible so hopefully those people will all want to tune in for the trilogy fight as well and we can deliver another great fight.” – Katie Taylor, undisputed super lightweight champion.

“I promised my fans they would see this trilogy, and I’m incredibly grateful that we get to complete our journey where it all began — at Madison Square Garden, live on Netflix for the world to see. I’m disappointed that Katie Taylor did not keep her word and make the trilogy 12 three-minute rounds, equal to the men. This is a record-setting payday for both of us, and we owed it to the fans to honor the handshake deal we made. She didn’t. But make no mistake, every time we share the ring, it is war, and I know Friday, July 11, will be the greatest yet because I will finally get the official W I deserve. Headlining an all-female card at MSG, representing both New York and Puerto Rico, is something I never thought would be possible, and it wouldn’t be without Nakisa Bidarian, Jake Paul, and MVP’s commitment to elevating women’s boxing. I’m proud to stand alongside all the talented women on this card, and I hope our fight inspires young girls everywhere to keep believing in themselves and never stop chasing their dreams.” – Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano, unified featherweight world champion.

Watched on average by 74 million viewers globally, their fight in November 2024 was groundbreaking for women’s sport. It became the most-watched women’s sporting event in U.S. history and was named the 2024 Women’s Fight of the Year by ESPN, Sports Illustrated, and Boxing Scene.

Co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions, Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, had the following to say about the upcoming bout:

“This is more than just a fight — it’s a celebration of the unmatched talent of women in boxing. Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor have already shattered barriers and inspired millions, and this trilogy fight at the iconic Madison Square Garden will be another historic step forward for women’s sports. This all-women’s card is not only a testament to how far the sport has come but also the beginning of an even greater push from MVP to elevate the next generation of female fighters. Unlike other incumbents in boxing, we have, are, and will always champion women as equals to men, treating them with supreme respect and we will never compromise on those values. Thank you to Netflix and MSG. We’re honored to bring this groundbreaking event to life and remain steadfast in our mission to build and invest in lasting opportunities for women in boxing. This event is the definition of W.” – Joint statement from Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian.

The entire card will feature professional women’s boxing, including Taylor vs. Serrano as the main event. Only the main event has been revealed during this announcement, and the complete card will be announced later.

