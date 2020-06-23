‘Kingdom’ Seasons 1-3 Coming to Netflix in July 2020

Seasons 1-3 of Kingdom is coming to Netflix in the United States on July 1st, 2020. The MMA driven drama series first aired on the now-defunct Audience Network by AT&T. Here’s what you need to know about the series and its release plans so far.

The news of Kingdom coming to Netflix was broke by EW who confirmed all three seasons of the underrated series will arrive on Netflix US on July 1st (more on other regions in a second). it comes to Netflix as the service has made multiple pickups this year licensing third-party titles including Hannibal and Community.

The series features Frank Grillo, Jonathan Tucker, Kiele Sanchez, and Nick Jonas. It’s about a retired MMA fighter who is trying o keep his struggling gym open and stay connected with his family.

The series has received rave reviews and perhaps one of the most underrated series in recent memory.

Perhaps most bizarre is that the series is technically an AT&T Original and AT&T now runs WarnerMedia and therefore HBO Max.

Where does that leave the South Korean drama of the same name? Well, nothing has changed on that front. We’re still waiting for news on season 3 of that series but there will likely be a bit of confusion with multiple titles of the same name on Netflix.

In addition to the news the series has been licensed to Netflix, EW also hosted a roundtable with some of the cast members reflecting on their time on the show.

Will Kingdom be coming to Netflix internationally?

Unfortunately, we’ve been unable to find out whether Kingdom is also currently lined up for release in regions such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. We’ve reached out to Netflix for clarification who has yet to respond.

We’re expecting the full July 2020 lists for various regions in the next couple of days so we’ll update this post once we know more.

Are you looking forward to the MMA series coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.